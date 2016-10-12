26°
Auditor's report attacks councils' finances

12th Oct 2016 5:00 AM
FLOOD AFFECTED: Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey says the council's poor result in the report is because of the 2013 flood.
FLOOD AFFECTED: Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey says the council's poor result in the report is because of the 2013 flood.

BUNDABERG'S long-term financial sustainability looks set to worsen in the next 10 years, according to a report released yesterday.

The Queensland Audit Office document, forecasting long-term sustainability of local government, was tabled in Queensland Parliament and said most councils, including Bundaberg, who recorded one of the highest figures, poorly planned for the long term.

It showed only 10 out of 77 councils had prepared a long-term financial plan.

But Mayor Jack Dempsey hit back yesterday, saying while council's long-term plan showed a deteriorating rate for asset sustainability, it was a positive result.

"This rate is deteriorating because council has spent record amounts in assets sustainability over the past five years due to the floods and extensive damage to infrastructure assets," Cr Dempsey said.

"Council was replacing assets affected by flood damage at a high rate with money received through state and federal funding.

"The plan is a positive endorsement of sustainable management. It shows the council has one of the highest, sound operating surplus rates among councils our size. The plan also shows that our debt and other rates are also very stable. Our interest coverage rate is only 3%, which means our loan repayments are very low."

The report slammed councils for failing to understand how much money they would need in future to maintain roads, water and sewerage.

It also detailed how well councils were replacing assets, including roads and other infrastructure, once the assets reached the end of their useful lives.

In the analysis for 2016-25, Bundaberg Regional Council recorded an average asset sustainability ratio of 135.64%.

A ratio greater than 100% meant spending was higher than the depreciation rate on assets.

Meanwhile, other councils including Fraser Coast and Gladstone recorded figures that were expected to either improve or not change in the next 10 years.

Fraser Coast Regional Council's average asset sustainability ratio was listed as 89.63% and it is predicted to not change substantially in the next 10 years, while Gladstone Regional Council's average sustainability ratio was listed as 63.2% and it is predicted to not change.

The report explained that rates under 90% showed a council's asset base was declining, that they had inadequate asset management plans or that the asset base was relatively new.

Out of 77 councils, 51 did not have up-to-date asset management plans, the report said.

The audit report said 67 councils did not prepare a 2015-24 long-term financial plan because they were not required to and did not have the plans or resources to create a long-term plan.

"It is concerning that many councils cannot reliably conclude whether they are financially sustainable," the report said.

"It is clear that the majority of those charged with governance are not dealing with this issue as well as they should."

It is predicted Queensland councils will be responsible for a total $124 billion worth of assets by 2025.

The report also raised concerns that about half of Queensland councils spent more than they earned every year.

In the 2015-16 financial year, 39 councils are predicted to report operating deficits, with 24 of these expected to remain in deficit for the next 10 years.

The report recommended that the Department of Infrastructure, Local Government and Planning force councils to submit long-term financial forecasts for the following three years with their annual budgets and reports.

OTHER COUNCILS

  • Gympie Regional Council had an average asset sustainability ratio of 71.63% and is expected to worsen in the next ten years.
  • Livingstone Shire Council had an average asset sustainability ratio of 56.85% and is expected to worsen in the next ten years.
  • Southern Downs Regional Council had an average asset sustainability ratio of 84.23% and is expected to worsen in the next ten years.
  • Sunshine Coast Regional Council had an average asset sustainability ratio of 77.87% and is expected to worsen in the next ten years.
  • Mackay Regional Council's average sustainability ratio was listed as 63.94% and it is predicted to not change substantially in the next 10 years.
  • Noosa Shire Council's average sustainability ratio was listed as 99.6% and it is predicted to not change substantially in the next 10 years.
  • Rockhampton Regional Council's average sustainability ratio was listed as 93.95% and it is predicted to not change substantially in the next 10 years.
  • Toowoomba Regional Council's average sustainability ratio was listed as 56.23% and it is predicted to not change substantially in the next 10 years.
  • Ipswich City Council's average sustainability ratio was listed as 94.04% and it is predicted to improve in the next 10 years.
Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bundaberg regional council, queensland audit office

