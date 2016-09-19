Arrr! Bundaberg Hospital staff Talk Like Pirates to help kids

BUNDABERG Hospital staff hit the decks with a hearty "Arrr!” yesterday, to the delight of kids in the paediatric ward.

They weren't just being silly for the fun of it: it was for a very good cause.

Talk Like a Pirate Day is a national fundraiser for Childhood Cancer Support, a charity that helps regional patients find accommodation when they visit cities for treatment.

"It's a chance for us to give back,” Bundaberg Hospital paediatric haematology, oncology and connected care co-ordinator Rachael Spanner said.

"And it's good for the kids in the ward to see us dress up and have fun - it's brought a buzz to the place this morning.”

About nine Bundaberg children from the paediatric ward are currently on active treatment and about 20 have finished treatment but still need to visit Brisbane frequently for follow-ups.

"It's a big thing when you have to up and leave your family at the drop of a hat,” Ms Spanner said.

"These kids seem healthy one day, and the next they're packing and leaving for Brisbane. That can be for a few days or for a year or more; sometimes people have to completely relocate.

"To have a place to stay makes a huge difference for those families.

"We have patients in Brisbane being supported by CCS, and we're often receiving things from other people or charity groups, so it's important we show we can give back.”

Raffle tickets will be for sale at the Paediatric Ward at Bundaberg Hospital for the next two weeks and you can donate to Childhood Cancer Support at ccs.org.au.