28°
News

Arrr! Bundaberg Hospital staff Talk Like Pirates to help kids

Eliza Goetze
| 22nd Sep 2016 12:17 PM
SWASHBUCKLERS: Bundaberg Hospital's Candace Aitken, Kiran Sheikh, Tahlee Minto and Isabella Date.
SWASHBUCKLERS: Bundaberg Hospital's Candace Aitken, Kiran Sheikh, Tahlee Minto and Isabella Date. Mike Knott BUN190916PIRATE9

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

BUNDABERG Hospital staff hit the decks with a hearty "Arrr!” yesterday, to the delight of kids in the paediatric ward.

They weren't just being silly for the fun of it: it was for a very good cause.

Talk Like a Pirate Day is a national fundraiser for Childhood Cancer Support, a charity that helps regional patients find accommodation when they visit cities for treatment.

"It's a chance for us to give back,” Bundaberg Hospital paediatric haematology, oncology and connected care co-ordinator Rachael Spanner said.

"And it's good for the kids in the ward to see us dress up and have fun - it's brought a buzz to the place this morning.”

About nine Bundaberg children from the paediatric ward are currently on active treatment and about 20 have finished treatment but still need to visit Brisbane frequently for follow-ups.

"It's a big thing when you have to up and leave your family at the drop of a hat,” Ms Spanner said.

"These kids seem healthy one day, and the next they're packing and leaving for Brisbane. That can be for a few days or for a year or more; sometimes people have to completely relocate.

"To have a place to stay makes a huge difference for those families.

"We have patients in Brisbane being supported by CCS, and we're often receiving things from other people or charity groups, so it's important we show we can give back.”

Raffle tickets will be for sale at the Paediatric Ward at Bundaberg Hospital for the next two weeks and you can donate to Childhood Cancer Support at ccs.org.au.

Bundaberg News Mail
Houses are now cheaper than units in Bundaberg

Houses are now cheaper than units in Bundaberg

IT IS now cheaper to buy a house in Bundaberg than a unit.

Sister of jailed ice addict speaks from the heart

Pamela Wendt, Monica Loader, Craig Robertson (father) and Jessica Robertson.

A sister talks about her jailed sibling's battle with ice addiction

Classic pie brings home bronze for Bundaberg

VERY TASTY: Nightingale owner sue Burridge (right) and pie van lady Shazza Gear are excited about their top placing.

Bundy bakery's meat pie finishes in top three at national comp

Arrr! Bundaberg Hospital staff Talk Like Pirates to help kids

SWASHBUCKLERS: Bundaberg Hospital's Candace Aitken, Kiran Sheikh, Tahlee Minto and Isabella Date.

"It's a way for us to give back"

Local Partners

Two Wide Bay nurses lead the way in cancer care

TWO Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service nurses are among the first in Australia to be awarded cancer care credentialing.

Ornamental plant can just take over

Weed of the week

Weed of The Week

Weekend gig guide

What's on this weekend.

Bundy's music scene

Latest deals and offers

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling secretly marry

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling secretly marry

It's not yet known where the wedding was held and whether any of their showbiz friends were invited to the nuptials.

Hugh Grant: 'Sex scenes are a turn-on'

Hugh Grant says he loves filming sex scenes and finds them a "turn-on".

Hugh Grant finds filming sex scenes a "turn-on".

Kendall Jenner: 'I'm all about freeing the nipple'

Kendall Jenner says she is "all about freeing the nipple" and prefers to either go braless or with her lingerie exposed as she likes to show off what's under her clothing.

KENDALL Jenner is "all about freeing the nipple".

What's on the big screen this week

A scene from the movie Storks.

THE school holiday offering expands with a new animated movie.

Top five Queensland food festivals you must do

5000 attendees enjoyed last year's Spirit of Bundaberg Festival, and this year will be even bigger.

THE Spirit of Bundaberg Festival tops our list!

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E1 - the battle of the bracelets

Georgia Love speaks to Rhys Chilton in a scene from the first episode of The Bachelorette.

GEORGIA Love meets a cast of colourful characters in series premiere

First Bachelorette evictee could have been The Bachelor

The Bachelorette contestant Dale Brown.

DALE Brown was in the running for Ten's other reality dating show.

CIRCA 1900 QUEENSLANDER ON A 1710M2 BLOCK

63 Mount Perry Road, Bundaberg North 4670

House 4 2 2 $339,000

Situated high and dry on 1710m2 of lovely landscaped grounds just a few minutes from the Bundaberg C.B.D sits this warm circa 1900 low set Queenslander. The...

SPACIOUS HOME ON LOW MAINTENANCE BLOCK

36 May Street, Walkervale 4670

House 3 1 1 $175,000

Located in popular Walkervale central to all amenities. The home offers two large living areas. Certainly can cater for indoor entertaining with massive family...

BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED BRICK HOME, TOP LOCATION

11 Black Street, Norville 4670

House 3 1 3 $285,000

Looking for a home where all the hard work has been done? Look no further, this lovely home in the popular Norville has been completely refreshed top to bottom...

IT&#39;S ALL DONE- READY TO MOVE IN

50 Anderson Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 3 1 2 $259,000

Situated in popular Avenell Heights central to all amenities sits this immaculate air-conditioned low set 3 bedroom brick home. The house proud owners have the...

TOP FLOOR APARTMENT WITH SCENIC OUTLOOK

9-6 McDougall Street, Bargara 4670

Unit 3 2 1 $345,000

Situated on the 3rd level in Beach Break apartments overlooking reserved pastoral land and park land, the complex offers a relaxing and tranquil living environment...

IDEAL FOR THE RENOVATOR OR STARTER

12 Lamb Street, Walkervale 4670

House 2 1 1 $155,000

Take note renovators or those looking to enter the market, located in Walkervale and 100% flood free is this low set cladded home ready for you to make your own...

4.94 ACRES OF PEACE AND SERENITY WITH 12m x 7m SHED

535 Moorlands Road, Meadowvale 4670

House 3 1 4 $399,000

This is the ideal lifestyle property if you are looking to downsize and want to get away from the hustle and bustle and enjoy a fantastic rural outlook with quiet...

4 BEDS + OFFICE + 3 LIVING + POOL + 6m x 6m SHED IN EDENBROOK

18 Edenbrook Drive, Norville 4670

House 4 2 5 OFFERS OVER...

New to the market is this executive home with 4 bedrooms plus designated office, 3 living areas, pool, 6m x 6m shed, ducted air conditioning, solar power plus a...

BANG FOR BUCK BRICK IN QUIET CUL-DE-SAC

5 MacGregor Court, Kepnock 4670

House 3 1 2 OFFERS OVER...

This tidy 3 bedroom brick home is the ideal proposition for those looking to purchase a low maintenance property in a quiet cul de sac with no work to do except...

TIDY BRICK WITH RAKED CEILINGS AND 6M x 6M SHED

35 Paradise Ave, Thabeban 4670

House 3 1 3 $229,000

With 3 built in bedrooms, open plan tiled living with raked ceilings, ceiling fans throughout and attached car accommodation with drive through access to rear yard...

Couple build their own 'tiny house' for $45k

Holly Bowen and Oli Bucher built their "tiny house" themselves, only hiring a plumber and an electrician. Photo/supplied

The house, which is built on a trailer and can be towed.

Rocky proves prime real estate in latest REIQ report

Kas Woch sold this Wood St home in Depot Hill for $107,000 in August.

A new investor's market as Rocky house prices hit lowest in state

Sunshine Beach property breaks real estate record

The property overlooks Sunshine Beach, as the backyard lawn meets the sand.

Sunshine Beach mansion sale smashes real estate record

Bundaberg property 'more stable than Mackay or Gladstone'

516 Elliott Heads Rd, Woongarra

IT'S a good time to be an investor in Bundaberg.

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction

Peppers Airlie Beach put on the market

ON THE MARKET: Peppers Airlie Beach is being for recievership sale by CBRE Hotels and PRD Nationwide Airlie Beach.

Peppers Airlie Beach is being offered for sale.