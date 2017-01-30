Are you checking your speed in school zones?

BUNDABERG police are urging drivers to check their speed in school zones after more motorists were intercepted last week.
Senior constable Danielle Loftus said school zones were predominantly 40km/h zones, although could reach 60km/h in some areas around Bundaberg.
"We ask all motorists to be aware as they approach a school to check and observe the relevant speed required,” she said.
Some of the traffic infringement notices issued on January 25 were:
- At around 8am a 37-year-old Moore Park Beach woman was pulled over by police on Moore Park Rd, Gooburrum for travelling at an alleged speed of 72km/h in a 60km/h school zone.
The woman was fined $162 and one demerit point.
- At around 8.30am a 45-year-old Sharon man was intercepted by police on Gin Gin Rd, Sharon for travelling at an alleged speed of 70km/h in a 60km/h school zone.
The man was fined $162 and one demerit point.
- At around 8.35am a 42-year-old Sharon man was intercepted by police on Gin Gin Rd, Sharon for travelling at an alleged speed of 72km/h in a 60km/h school zone.
He was fined $162 and one demerit point.
- At around 3.15pm a 54-year-old Elliott Heads woman was intercepted by police on George St, Bundaberg West for travelling at an alleged speed of 60km/h in a 40km/h school zone.
She was fined $243 and three demerit points.