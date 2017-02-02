Are our smaller dumps a waste?

BUNDABERG Regional Council is looking to undertake a huge review of its waste facilities, which could lead to shedding the dead wood dumps heavily subsidised by ratepayers.

But residents outside Bundaberg fear they could be the ones who lose out.

The council's Waste Management Resource Recovery Strategy is its first full review of waste services since amalgamation in 2008.

It outlines how much each of the region's 11 waste sites costs and possible plans including closing facilities at Booyal, Buxton, Cordalba and Avondale.

Buxton and Avondale come in at the most costly, subsidised at a rate of $59 per customer.

While Buxton, Booyal and Cordalba service a total of just 23 customers a week in total, Avondale sees 48 people using the dump each week, many of who do not have bin collection services.

"They'll be left in the lurch,” a resident said.

"People in Bundaberg have options but people out here don't.

"If you've got a large family, anything more than a wheelie bin is $12 every week and that really knocks people's finances around.

"The people making these decisions live in town, they're paid executive salaries, they don't have junk in their backyard, they're not fixing their cars or fences.

"That will all get dumped in the bush.”

Cordalba resident Rowan Kelly said he would support a move to close Cordalba tip.

"My objection is where the $30,000 will go.”

Council waste and recycling spokesman Scott Rowleson said the costs of running a waste facility were huge and closing a dump could cost upwards of $3.5 million.

But at $12 per load of general waste, "we're one of the cheapest councils of similar size in the state.

"In NSW and Victoria where councils pay recycling levies, loads can cost closer to $100.”

Bin collection services are part of the strategy.

"We'd have to look at where each resident is ... and see if bin collection is possible.”

Cr Rowleson said people could provide feedback online, over the phone or in one-on-one meetings. Visit bundaberg.qld.gov.au or phone 1300 883 699.