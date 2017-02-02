33°
News

Are our smaller dumps a waste?

Eliza Goetze
| 2nd Feb 2017 6:33 PM
BUSY SITE: Landfill attendant Hughie Latimer at the University Drive Waste Management Facility.
BUSY SITE: Landfill attendant Hughie Latimer at the University Drive Waste Management Facility. Mike Knott BUN301211WAS1

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

BUNDABERG Regional Council is looking to undertake a huge review of its waste facilities, which could lead to shedding the dead wood dumps heavily subsidised by ratepayers.

But residents outside Bundaberg fear they could be the ones who lose out.

The council's Waste Management Resource Recovery Strategy is its first full review of waste services since amalgamation in 2008.

It outlines how much each of the region's 11 waste sites costs and possible plans including closing facilities at Booyal, Buxton, Cordalba and Avondale.

Buxton and Avondale come in at the most costly, subsidised at a rate of $59 per customer.

While Buxton, Booyal and Cordalba service a total of just 23 customers a week in total, Avondale sees 48 people using the dump each week, many of who do not have bin collection services.

"They'll be left in the lurch,” a resident said.

"People in Bundaberg have options but people out here don't.

"If you've got a large family, anything more than a wheelie bin is $12 every week and that really knocks people's finances around.

"The people making these decisions live in town, they're paid executive salaries, they don't have junk in their backyard, they're not fixing their cars or fences.

"That will all get dumped in the bush.”

Cordalba resident Rowan Kelly said he would support a move to close Cordalba tip.

"My objection is where the $30,000 will go.”

Council waste and recycling spokesman Scott Rowleson said the costs of running a waste facility were huge and closing a dump could cost upwards of $3.5 million.

But at $12 per load of general waste, "we're one of the cheapest councils of similar size in the state.

"In NSW and Victoria where councils pay recycling levies, loads can cost closer to $100.”

Bin collection services are part of the strategy.

"We'd have to look at where each resident is ... and see if bin collection is possible.”

Cr Rowleson said people could provide feedback online, over the phone or in one-on-one meetings. Visit bundaberg.qld.gov.au or phone 1300 883 699.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bundaberg regional council dumps review scott rowleson waste facility

Not into art galleries, you say? Wanna bet?

TAKING art to a whole new level, the party going on at Brisbane’s GOMA (Gallery of Modern Art) is comparable to Willy Wonker’s world.

Why the Valley is your new favourite place in Brisbane

Do not go past Doughnut Time - trust us!

FORTITUDE Valley really is the suburb that never sleeps.

Brisbane shopping just got better: 5 new shops!

Brisbane shopping just got better!

THE shopping scene in Brisbane just got better.

Sports gods answer your summer prayers with this line-up

The Brisbane Roar are on track for an entertaining season.

SO MUCH live action is happening in Brisbane this summer!

5 minutes with Israel Folau on footy, life and love

Israel Folau and Silver Fern netballer Maria Tutaia announced their engagement last last year.

WE CAUGHT up with football star and Brisbane ex-pat Israel Folau.

You can do WHAT in Brisbane?!

Talk about arriving in style! Take your pub crawl to the next level with a helicopter!

BET you didn't know you could do these things in Brisbane...

How to make your child's every dream come true...

Take a dip at South Bank in the inner-city beach.

‘I DON’T want to do fun things, Mum and Dad’… said no child ever!

Man to walk free after threat to kill boys

Man to walk free after threat to kill boys

COVERED in blood, carrying a cask of wine and brandishing a knife, 23-year-old Jakep Douglas Chalker threatened to kill four boys aged between 12 and 16.

Are penalty rates killing the Bundy hospitality industry?

NEW VENTURE: Viva Italia manager Helen Martin inside the newly refurbished retaurant.

Tough times for Bundaberg hospitality

'We won't back down on Sugarland': Love, the people of Bundy

The opening of Sugarland Shoppingtown, May 22, 1978. Submitted by Sugarland Shoppingtown

Why Stockland could face an uphill battle with name change

Are our smaller dumps a waste?

BUSY SITE: Landfill attendant Hughie Latimer at the University Drive Waste Management Facility.

Public fears losing facilities

Local Partners

Sweet name for new Bundy street

A NEW street named after a Bundaberg honey seller has been approved by Bundaberg Regional Council.

Selene Hall arrives at Monto Historical Society

MOVING THE HALL: Workers from Herbener Bros moved the hall on Monday.

Selene Hall has been moved to Monto.

Local music festival named among the best in the world

REGGAE: UB40, featuring Astro, Ali Cambell and Mickey Virtue with their band, at Bluesfest 2016.

Byron Bay event named in the top ten in the world for 2016

COMMUNITY NEWS: What's happening in Bundy

HEARING CHECK: Bundaberg Pensioners League's hearing aid maintenance program is on Wednesday.

Lots happening in Bundy

Five things to do in Bundy today

There is a whole heap of fun to be had at junior table tennis.

Get up and get out there with this list of activities

Channel 7 supports House Rules twins after dad's death

UPDATE: Channel 7 has extended its support to twins Luke and Cody Cook, and their family, as they come to terms with their dad's sudden death.

The TV twist you won't see coming

Mandy Moore stars in the TV series This Is Us.

MANDY Moore takes Aussie viewers inside the hit drama This Is Us.

Roller-strollers to make a comeback

The70's band will be touring Australia in June/July. Photo Contributed

See the original boy band of the 1970's this July

I'm A Celeb: ‘She’s walking around with no clothes on’

Tziporah Malkah, formerly Kate Fischer, is a contestant on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

Girls turn on Tziporah: ‘We don’t want to see it’

Lord of the Rings cast reunion is adorable

Don’t you hate it when your dinner is interrupted by a Cave Troll?!

The fellowship (partially) reunite!

Sky News and Foxtel launch road trip to the regions

Sky News' David Speers, Kieran Gilbert and Paul Murray are hitting the regions with Foxtel.

Do you think mainstream TV doesn’t care for the regions?

What's on the big screen this week

Matthew McConaughey in a scene from the movie Gold.

AN OSCAR contender and a true story of heroism premiere today.

A NEW STANDARD IN RESIDENTIAL LIVING

Lot 232 Edenbrook Estate, Norville 4670

Residential Land If locality to schools, day care, sporting grounds, clubs and amenities is ... $192,000

If locality to schools, day care, sporting grounds, clubs and amenities is a must in your search criteria for a new home site, search no further as Edenbrook...

AMPLE ROOM TO BUILD YOUR DREAM HOME

Lot 231 Edenbrook Estate, Norville 4670

Residential Land If locality to schools, day care, sporting grounds, clubs and amenities is ... $192,000

If locality to schools, day care, sporting grounds, clubs and amenities is a must in your search criteria for a new home site, search no further as Edenbrook...

WHERE ELSE WOULD YOU RATHER BE

Lot 230 Edenbrook Estate, Norville 4670

Residential Land If locality to schools, day care, sporting grounds, clubs and amenities is ... $203,000

If locality to schools, day care, sporting grounds, clubs and amenities is a must in your search criteria for a new home site, search no further as Edenbrook...

YOUR FAMILY DESERVES THE BEST

Lot 229 Edenbrook Estate, Norville 4670

Residential Land If locality to schools, day care, sporting grounds, clubs and amenities is ... $200,000

If locality to schools, day care, sporting grounds, clubs and amenities is a must in your search criteria for a new home site, search no further as Edenbrook...

EDENBROOK, A PLACE TO CALL HOME!

Lot 228 Edenbrook Estate, Norville 4670

Residential Land If locality to schools, day care, sporting grounds, clubs and amenities is ... $195,000

If locality to schools, day care, sporting grounds, clubs and amenities is a must in your search criteria for a new home site, search no further as Edenbrook...

UNBEATABLE LOCATION

Lot 227 Edenbrook Estate, Norville 4670

Residential Land If locality to schools, day care, sporting grounds, clubs and amenities is ... $203,000

If locality to schools, day care, sporting grounds, clubs and amenities is a must in your search criteria for a new home site, search no further as Edenbrook...

SURROUNDED BY QUALITY

Lot 226 Edenbrook Estate, Norville 4670

Residential Land If locality to schools, day care, sporting grounds, clubs and amenities is ... $194,000

If locality to schools, day care, sporting grounds, clubs and amenities is a must in your search criteria for a new home site, search no further as Edenbrook...

YOU WILL LOVE LIVING IN EDENBROOK

Lot 225 Edenbrook Estate, Norville 4670

Residential Land If locality to schools, day care, sporting grounds, clubs and amenities is ... $196,000

If locality to schools, day care, sporting grounds, clubs and amenities is a must in your search criteria for a new home site, search no further as Edenbrook...

EVERYTHING AT YOUR FINGER TIPS

Lot 224 Edenbrook Estate, Norville 4670

Residential Land If locality to schools, day care, sporting grounds, clubs and amenities is ... $213,000

If locality to schools, day care, sporting grounds, clubs and amenities is a must in your search criteria for a new home site, search no further as Edenbrook...

CONVENIENCE PLUS IN EDENBROOK

Lot 223 Edenbrook Estate, Norville 4670

Residential Land If locality to schools, day care, sporting grounds, clubs and amenities is ... $192,000

If locality to schools, day care, sporting grounds, clubs and amenities is a must in your search criteria for a new home site, search no further as Edenbrook...

Underbelly at Buderim? Not just yet, at least

UNDERWORLD RUMOURS: Jonathon LaPaglia, left, and Matthew Nable in a scene from the TV series Underbelly: Badness. Talk of underworld identity Mick Gatto moving to Buderim has so far proven unfounded.

Talk of Mick Gatto buying on the mountain

What's to stop your house getting trashed like this one?

YOUR RIGHTS: How protected are you?

Sneak peek at $20 million apartment development

Altitude site plan by Harley Graham Architects.

Estate offers affordable, sustainable units and strong community

Love Yurts: Homeowners renting out backyard huts

Andrew Wise and Jen Brissenden show off their backyard yurt in Newcastle.

Homeowners are turning to the traditional huts known as yurts

Coastal unit market on the rise

The Mooloolaba Esplanade is a changing landscape.

Sunny Coast offers blue skies for unit buyers

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!