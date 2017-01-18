Apply for funding to help build a region worth living in

APPLY NOW: Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt said applications will be assessed in three categories depending on the size of the project - so small community projects are not competing against large ones.

COMMUNITY groups can now apply for funding under the Building Better Regions Fund.

Regional Development Minister Fiona Nash said the fund was designed to invest in projects that will create the kinds of regional communities that people want to stay in.

"The BBRF will give communities the opportunity to think outside the square and show us the types of investments they believe will strengthen their local community and create jobs,” Senator Nash said.

"Flexible, creative thinking can be a winning formula to receive funding, providing clear objectives are mapped out that show benefits for the region,” she said.

Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt encouraged interested applicants to attend an information session on Tuesday, January 24 at 10am at CQUniversity.

Mr Pitt said applications will be assessed in three categories depending on the size of the project - so small community projects are not competing against huge projects worth tens of millions.

"We want to invest in the infrastructure, events and initiatives that we are passionate about and that we know will make a difference to the Hinkler region,” he said.

Click here to register for the information session.

People unable attend the session can view an online presentation here.

To apply for funding, click here.

Applications close Tuesday, February 28 February 2017 for the Infrastructure Projects Stream.