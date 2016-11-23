Another fire warning for Bundaberg as temps soar tomorrow

THE community is being told to brace for another hot day tomorrow as a fire warning goes out across the Wide Bay.
Bundaberg's tempreture will hit a high of 35C.
The severe fire danger forecast comes as a surface trough pushes northeast across southern and central Queensland.
There will be moderate south to south-westly winds and a very hot and dry airmass.
The Rural Fire Service Queensland advises to action a Bushfire Survival Plan now.
Monitor the fire and weather situation at Queensland Rural Fire Service and Bureau of Meterology
Call 000 (Triple Zero) in an emergency.
For information on preparing for bushfires go to Queensland Rural Fire Service