Another Bundy business goes bust

CLOSED: A sign at Metro Tiles in Bundaberg says the business is shut for medical reasons - but ASIC's website says it is in liquidation.

ANOTHER Bundaberg business has closed it doors.

Metro Tiles Bundaberg has now gone into liquidation, the third business to go bust in the region within weeks.

CAMit and Kurtz Tranport have also closed down.

A notice posted on the ASIC webpage yesterday advised Bilorana Pty Ltd trading as Metro Tiles Bundaberg would be wound up.

The doors were locked at the Woongarra St business when the NewsMail visited today.

BAD RUN: Metro Tiles joins CAMit and Kurtz Transport in liquidation. Mike Knott BUN131016METRO1

A sign on the door said the store was closed for medical reasons.

"We apologise immensely for the disruption to trading. This store is currently closed due to personnel illness. We again apologise and thank you for your understanding and support," the sign reads.

A staff member at neighbouring company Andersens Carpets said it was sad to see the business close.

"They brought a lot of people down this end of the town," she said.

"It's not nice to see empty shops.

"It's tough now."

CLOSED: Metro Tiles Bundaberg is no more. Mike Knott BUN131016METRO7

The NewsMail understands a man from a liquidation auction company visited the locked store today.

Aviation engine manufacturer CAMit went into liquidation on Friday, leaving about 20 employees without work.

A statement on the Kurtz Transport page said it was placed in voluntary administration on September 12 and ceased trading on October 5.

A spokesman for Worrells Solvency and Forensic Accountants, the appointed liquidators, today said he was unable to comment.

A staff member at Metro Tiles head office in Brisbane said the company as a whole was not in liquidation.