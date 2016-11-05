Ann Jenner found her calling working in kindergarten

BITTERSWEET: Ann Jenner has celebrated 25 years and her retirement. Pictured with Saxon Rolinston and Mia Ashmore.

IT'S the end of an era and a "bittersweet” moment for one kindergarten educator who retired this week after 25 years at Bundaberg Community Kindergarten.

Ann Jenner celebrated her last day yesterday after many decades at the centre and said she would miss the constant joy and happiness of the children she cared for.

"I love the children and I love their families,” she said.

"Children are so special, they bring a smile to my face every day.”

Mrs Jenner said she had always known that she wanted to work with children and started her career more than 34 years ago in New South Wales before making the move to Bundaberg.

"When I was at school I used to pop over to a place nearby that was for children with special needs,” she said.

"I used to help feed the children on my lunch break.”

Mrs Jenner said, due to health concerns at the time, she couldn't follow through with the work so went on to become a hairdresser before quickly realising her passion lay elsewhere.

"I didn't enjoy that job, so as soon as I came to Bundaberg, it all fell into place,” she said.

Now, Mrs Jenner said she would leave the childcare industry with beautiful memories and friendships made and hoped her time and care had helped make a difference.

"Looking back, I have cared for children who have now grown up and started having babies of their own,” she said.

"It is wonderful and so special because I think, 'well, I have been part of helping them in their journey'.”

"It might have been only in a small way but I hope I have helped lots of children to enjoy themselves and be happy in what they do.”

Mrs Jenner said she planned to spend her retirement travelling grey nomad-style before heading to Europe next year.