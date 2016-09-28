Amputee wants to be given a chance at a job

THOMAS Clayton wants to work, he wants to earn a living and contribute to society. All he needs is a go.
The 28-year-old lost his arm in a horror motorcycle crash eight years ago at Moore Park.
He was riding with a mate when he lost control and crashed into a tree.
The crash was so serious he was brought back to life by paramedics twice.
Broken ribs and collar bone, a punctured lung and a mangled arm, which had to be amputated, were his injuries.
Now Mr Clayton says his disability is stopping him from getting a job and being able to make ends meet.
After getting out of hospital Mr Clayton was given a disability pension but after a meeting with Centrelink he has now been put on Newstart.
The move has halved Mr Clayton's benefits to just $200 a week.
He is struggling to pay bills and stay afloat and says he doesn't want to be on the pension.
"I just want to work,” he said.
"I just need a go.
"I don't consider myself handicapped.
"My mates say I can do more with one hand than most people can do with two.”
Mr Clayton says he has a good work ethic, employed from age 14 until the accident.
He has experience on farms, trawlers and scaffolding but is willing to give anything a go if someone would just give him a chance.
"I can't get a go anywhere,” Mr Clayton said.
"They see my arm and that's it.