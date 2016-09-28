30°
Amputee wants to be given a chance at a job

28th Sep 2016 1:14 PM
TRY ME: Thomas Clayton wants a job and says he is finding it hard to get a chance because he has only one arm.
TRY ME: Thomas Clayton wants a job and says he is finding it hard to get a chance because he has only one arm. Craig Warhurst

THOMAS Clayton wants to work, he wants to earn a living and contribute to society. All he needs is a go.

The 28-year-old lost his arm in a horror motorcycle crash eight years ago at Moore Park.

He was riding with a mate when he lost control and crashed into a tree.

The crash was so serious he was brought back to life by paramedics twice.

Broken ribs and collar bone, a punctured lung and a mangled arm, which had to be amputated, were his injuries.

Now Mr Clayton says his disability is stopping him from getting a job and being able to make ends meet.

After getting out of hospital Mr Clayton was given a disability pension but after a meeting with Centrelink he has now been put on Newstart.

The move has halved Mr Clayton's benefits to just $200 a week.

He is struggling to pay bills and stay afloat and says he doesn't want to be on the pension.

"I just want to work,” he said.

"I just need a go.

"I don't consider myself handicapped.

"My mates say I can do more with one hand than most people can do with two.”

Mr Clayton says he has a good work ethic, employed from age 14 until the accident.

He has experience on farms, trawlers and scaffolding but is willing to give anything a go if someone would just give him a chance.

"I can't get a go anywhere,” Mr Clayton said.

"They see my arm and that's it.

Topics:  amputee, centrelink, employment, job

