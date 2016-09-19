Ambo awarded after 1770 boating disaster

RECOGNITION: Wide Bay Local Ambulance Service Network senior operations supervisor Michael Low has been recognised for his leadership during the rescue of 48 people from the Spirit of 1770 catamaran, which caught fire and sank off the Lady Musgrave Island on May 11.

WHATEVER condition the 48 passengers rescued from a sinking catamaran were in when they arrived on land in the darkness of night, paramedics were ready to respond.

On May 11 this year the Spirit of 1770 vessel caught fire after returning from a day trip to Lady Musgrave Island, sparking a massive rescue operation.

On Friday Wide Bay Ambulance Senior Operations Supervisor Michael Low was awarded a QAS Commissioner's Achievement Award for Excellence in Leadership for his work to successfully manage the effective triage, treatment and transport of 11 patients.

"I was in charge of the co-ordination of ambulance logistics and operations,” he said.

"Seventeen Seventy is quite far away, its remote, there's not a lot of support services around.

"Logistically it's quite a challenge for a mass casualty incident.”

Mr Low said in total nine ambulances and 10 paramedics from Agnes Water, Bundaberg, Bargara, Gladstone and Miriam Vale responded, waiting at the marina for the passengers to arrive.

"Initially for QAS we were quite lucky because we had a lot of time to prepare compared to the other agencies - QPS and the Volunteer Marine Rescue,” he said.

"We set up some good systems in place at Seventeen Seventy and as they arrived we funnelled them from the rescue boats to the main car park of the marina and we triaged 48 people there.

"The majority were hypothermic and seasick. We transported 11 people to hospital, eight to Bundaberg and three to Gladstone. All with minor injuries.

"It was very fortunate that no one was seriously injured or died and that no one drowned.

"The staff (on board) did an amazing job to keep them all staff and account for everyone.”

A humble recipient, Mr Low said the award was a reflection of the tremendous work by everyone involved in the rescue.

"I do remember the community really chipped in. A lot of people stepped up, they brought towels, clothes,” he said.

"People were bringing thongs, food,. hot water so it was really good to see that community spirit.”