Amazing suggestions for new gelato flavour pile up

THE tally is growing as people of Bundaberg put forward their ideas for gelato flavours.

The NewsMail has teamed up with Alowishus Delicious to give readers the chance to suggest a flavour on our Facebook page.

>> Go here to suggest a flavour or vote

The most suitable idea with the most likes will be made into a flavour by Alowishus Delicious.

So far the most popular idea with the most likes is Redskin flavour.

Coming in second is Anzac buscuit flavour.

Sharie Newbold's Redskins suggestion got 43 likes in less than 24 hours.

Several other creative flavours have been suggested, from the wild to the traditional.

Here are some of the flavour suggestions so far: