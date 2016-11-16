Aldi's presence a win for customers - especially in Bundy

SUPERMARKET WARS: QUT retail expert Gary Mortimer says Aldi's Australian presence has broken the Coles and Woolworths duopoly.Photo Erika Fish

A RETAIL expert says Aldi's place in the supermarket space has provided greater choice for shoppers rejecting claims from outspoken Australian entrepreneur Dick Smith that the German supermarket giant is ripping "hundreds of millions of dollars” out of the country.

But QUT Associate Professor Gary Mortimer said Aldi's presence in the food retail environment was a win for consumers, especially those in Bundaberg where it broke the duopoly of Coles and Woolies.

In a letter last week responding to Woolworths' decision to axe its deal with local fruit supplier SPC Ardmona, which it later overturned for a new five-year deal, Mr Smith said Aldi's growth in the market was to blame.

"Aldi is one of the smartest and most ruthless retailers in the world. Their greed is unlimited,” Mr Smith said.

"Aldi Australia is now one-third the size of Coles.

"They haven't opened in Australia for charitable reasons.

"So don't blame Woolworths or Coles and don't even blame Aldi. It's simply our system of extreme capitalism, with its need for perpetual growth.”

Assoc Prof Mortimer said Bundaberg, which has three Aldi stores with another on the way, was fortunate to have healthy competition from IGA and Foodworks as well as Coles and Woolworths.

"Aldi probably don't localise enough, whereas IGA stand alone in this space, which is important for regional areas,” he said.

"Coles and Woolies are starting to get in the space too.

"The more choice the better for suppliers and shoppers.”

Assoc Prof Mortimer said Mr Smith was wrong about Aldi's size, saying the latest Ibisworld research showed Aldi's projected revenue was $8 billion by next month, and Coles' was just over $31 billion.

Mr Smith said Coles and Woolworths would reduce their product selection from more than 20,000 to just a few thousand, while sacking most of their Australian employees, Assoc Prof Mortimer said.

"While range rationalisation has happened in both major supermarkets, we won't see 18,000 products vanish from the shelves of Coles and Woolworths any time soon," he said.

With the potential introduction of Lidl, another supermarket chain, in the Australian market in the next year or two, Assoc Prof Mortimer said shoppers and suppliers would be spoilt for choice.

"Then we have the untapped premium top-end market which David Jones has indicated it will get into as well,” he said.

Assoc Prof Mortimer said Mr Smith's claim that lower food prices would lead to greater obesity in the population, lacked evidence.