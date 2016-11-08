30°
Aldi stores set to get a facelift amid continued growth

Crystal Jones
| 8th Nov 2016 12:33 PM
NEW STORE: Aldi opens its doors in the CBD with its store at Bundaberg Plaza on Maryborough St.Photo: Paul Donaldson / NewsMail
NEW STORE: Aldi opens its doors in the CBD with its store at Bundaberg Plaza on Maryborough St.Photo: Paul Donaldson / NewsMail Paul Donaldson BUN030816ALD2

BUNDABERG'S two oldest Aldi stores will be in for a facelift.

While the new store at Maryborough St and the upcoming Bargara store are already in Aldi's new design format - the Kepnock and Avoca outlets will undergo a revamp.

"Aldi is proud to have been repeatedly recognised as having Australia's most satisfied supermarket shoppers," a spokesperson for the company said.

"However, it's our job to ensure we continue to evolve to meet the needs of tomorrow's shopper.

"As such, we have committed to refurbishing existing stores with the updated store format which has been trialled in 2016 on the eastern seaboard and in both South Australia and Western Australia."

Aldi's new format features a number of new upgrades, including clearer signage, redesigned shelving and expanded wooden produce bays, energy efficient LED lighting and extended chillers.

"This will allow for a more pleasant and efficient shopping experience, while also catering for an expanded range across our fresh meat, produce and health categories," a spokesperson said.

Aldi, who has 444 stores across Australia, says the upgrades will not affect prices.

 

FULL TROLLEY: Vincent Boccalatte likes to save money at the new Aldi store at Bundaberg Plaza on Maryborough St.Photo: Paul Donaldson / NewsMail
FULL TROLLEY: Vincent Boccalatte likes to save money at the new Aldi store at Bundaberg Plaza on Maryborough St.Photo: Paul Donaldson / NewsMail Paul Donaldson BUN030816ALD5

"We will continue to deliver on our promise that whenever you shop at Aldi, you are paying the lowest possible prices on our range of high quality products," the spokesperson said.

"Our fresh produce goal is to be the best value fruit and vegetable retail destination in Australia."

Last week, Aldi Australia chief executive Tom Daunt told The Australian that he expected the company's market share to grow to 15% while remaining 25% cheaper than other major supermarkets.

"I would expect in the years to come that [east coast] growth will slow down a little bit as our store network increases," Mr Daunt said.

 

Work in progress on the Aldi site in Bargara.
Work in progress on the Aldi site in Bargara. Mike Knott BUN121016ALDI2

"I know our competitors think differently, but we are really not here to conquer the world, and we just want a sustainable, profitable, solid business that enables us to deliver ongoing value to our customers."

The Bargara Aldi store is set to open before Christmas and will be the fourth store in the region.

Aldi has previously told the NewsMail it has no plans to open stores in other parts of the region.

Topics:  aldi business

