Aldi continues to make strides in fresh veg market

DISCOUNT supermarket chain Aldi is continuing to make its mark on Australian shoppers, with consumers now believing it is competitive with the major retailers across the key aspects of fresh produce purchases of value, quality and choice.

Australians now perceive Aldi as equal to Woolworths and only slightly behind Coles and speciality retailers when it comes to value for their fresh vegetable purchases, according to the latest report from the Project Harvest tracking study commissioned by Horticulture Innovation Australia on behalf of the vegetable industry.

When asked to rate the quality of the fresh vegetables available from Australian retailers, consumers place Aldi on par with independent supermarkets, and only slightly behind major retailers Woolworths and Coles.

Speciality fruit and vegetable retailers continue to lead the pack on all counts, however, with consumers ranking greengrocers number one for perceived value, quality and choice of fresh vegetables.

"Consumers continue to see their local greengrocers as leading the pack when it comes to fresh vegetable offerings, but it's clear that they do see some strong distinctions between other retailers as well,” AUSVEG spokesman Jarrod Strauch said.

"Aldi and the independents are seen as offering slightly less variety for shoppers purchasing fresh vegetables, especially compared to the well-perceived ranges of speciality retailers.”

AUSVEG is the leading horticultural body representing Australia's vegetable and potato growers.

"Interestingly, consumers also perceive two 'tiers' when it comes to the quality of fresh vegetables on offer, with speciality retailers ranked above the rest of the pack,” said Mr Strauch.

"This means that when shoppers think about the quality of vegetables on offer and the value for money they're getting from their purchases, they're placing Aldi right in the mix with Woolworths and Coles.”

"Considering that over 90 per cent of all fresh produce sold in Australian retailers is grown by our hard-working local growers, one thing's for certain - it's easy to buy high-quality Australian vegetables no matter where you shop.”