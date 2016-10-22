Aldi at Bargara on track for December

NEW STORE: Aldi opens its doors in the CBD with its store at Bundaberg Plaza on Maryborough St.

BARGARA'S new Aldi is just two months away from its grand opening with Stockwell, owners of Bargara Central, officially handing over the store to the German supermarket giant this week.

Fit-outs will begin in earnest as Stockwell confirmed the development and expansion were on schedule on a post on the Bargara Central website.

Last week Stockwell handed over to Woolworths as it too begins fit-outs on its new expanded area.

The owners of Bargara Bakery are working tirelessly to have its store ready for December and all three stores should be opened before Christmas.

Aldi has previously spoken of its faith in the region saying opening its fourth store in the area reflected the strong support it had in Bundaberg.

The closure of the Casts Supa IGA last year left Bargara shoppers with only Woolworths as a supermarket option so the news another grocery store would open there has been welcomed by the community.

Division 5 Councillor Greg Barnes says the opening of Aldi at Bargara would be huge for the coastal region.

"I know a lot of pensioners were concerned and upset when IGA closed,” Cr Barnes told the NewsMail in May.

"Now that we have an international store like Aldi they can provide healthy competition.”