Airline slashes prices on flights from Bundy to major cities

Qantas has sale fares on offer from Bundaberg to major cities around Australia.

Passengers can fly one way to Brisbane for $89.

One way flights to Melbourne will set you back $199 from the rum city.

Prices of flights have been reduced. Crystal Jones

Those wanting to head a little further away can go to Perth from Bundy for $279 one way.

Fares to Sydney are $189 one way and Cairns $260 one way.

The fares are part of the airline's current Australia-wide sale.

To check out dates flights are available head to their website.

But you may need to be quick, the sale will end on February 9.