Airline slashes prices on flights from Bundy to major cities

IN THE mood for a trip away?
Qantas has sale fares on offer from Bundaberg to major cities around Australia.
Passengers can fly one way to Brisbane for $89.
One way flights to Melbourne will set you back $199 from the rum city.
Those wanting to head a little further away can go to Perth from Bundy for $279 one way.
Fares to Sydney are $189 one way and Cairns $260 one way.
The fares are part of the airline's current Australia-wide sale.
To check out dates flights are available head to their website.
But you may need to be quick, the sale will end on February 9.