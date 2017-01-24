32°
News

Airbnb haters growing in number, could impact Coast

Kathy Sundstrom
| 24th Jan 2017 5:00 AM
The photo of a Noosa home listed on Airbnb.
The photo of a Noosa home listed on Airbnb.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SICK of Airbnb renters clogging up the complex swimming pool or making noise in your neighbour's house?

Well, you may have to suck it up as a Brisbane lawyer has advised not much can be done to stop this booming market.

Expert in body corporate law, Frank Higginson from Hynes Legal in Brisbane, said the "sad reality for the permanent residents is that there is absolutely nothing they can do to prevent short-term visitors".

"Any by-law that a body corporate committee wants that tries to ban or restrict use of facilities will be completely worthless," he said.

"Body corporates just do not have the right under law to make those rules, let alone enforce them."

The discontent with sites like Airbnb and Stayz, which allow people to advertise their home, unit or room for short-term rentals, appears to be growing nationwide.

Already petitions have been formed, lobbying for tougher laws to stop the infiltration of short-term holiday rentals with seemingly few checks and balances.

And sites such as www.neighboursnotstrangers.com and www.welivehere.net are gaining popularity.

Mr Higgensen expected it would only be a matter of time before the Sunshine Coast became involved.

Reader poll

Do you love Airbnb or hate it?

  • View Results

Melbourne forum, Welivehere, was a lobby movement focussed on "generating legislative change to protect owners and long-term residents living in high-density areas".

Both the Victorian and New South Wales government s have been looking at reform to help regulate the burgeoning industry, which had more than 83,000 homes listed on it nationwide in November.

Mr Higginson said many body corporate committees had been trying to block out Airbnb type of rentals by introducing key systems with different levels of access in an attempt to lock out short-term residents from communal areas.

"Owners who rent out their apartments to short term tenants have also been threatened with legal action. But any action would be thrown out of court," Mr Higginson said.

"It's the same reason that buildings can't ban schoolies or corporate rentals. Once a resident is inside their front door, there is very little a body corporate can do."

Mr Higginson said apartment owners should concentrate their efforts on local government, which had legislative oversight of the issue.

"Unless local government steps in, nothing can happen," he said.

"How would you even enforce a ban on short-term stays? Have the police kick in the door because a resident saw someone they don't know go into an apartment with a boogie board under their arm?"

Mr Higginson encouraged committees to seek legal advice before embarking on any by-law campaign that could end up costing them dearly in the long run.

The Daily has approached the Sunshine Coast Council for comment on what rules it has, if any, governing Airbnd and Stayz type of rentals.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Topics:  airbnb body corporate frank higginson holiday accommodation tourism

Foodies' scavenger hunt: are you up for it?

IF YOU want to give your tastebuds the flavour sensations of a lifetime, here is the ultimate foodie’s scavenger hunt through Brisbane.

5 minutes with Israel Folau on footy, life and love

Israel Folau and Silver Fern netballer Maria Tutaia announced their engagement last last year.

WE CAUGHT up with football star and Brisbane ex-pat Israel Folau.

10 reasons to head to South Bank this summer

Head to the only inner-city beach in Australia!

South Bank has a ridiculous amount of fun things to do.

Five mammoth events you need in your life

No Caption

BRISBANE isn’t known for doing things by halves…

How to make your child's every dream come true...

Take a dip at South Bank in the inner-city beach.

‘I DON’T want to do fun things, Mum and Dad’… said no child ever!

How to do Eat Street the right way

Know where to start and where to end to avoid a huge food coma before you get to experience all the goodies!

EVERY Friday and Saturday night, Hamilton comes alive.

You can do WHAT in Brisbane?!

Talk about arriving in style! Take your pub crawl to the next level with a helicopter!

BET you didn't know you could do these things in Brisbane...

Why Australia Day must no longer be on January 26

Why Australia Day must no longer be on January 26

PEOPLE in NSW have been marking January 26 since the early 1800s to commemorate the anniversary of the first British landing.

Mamminos won't stop making ice cream

BEST FRIENDS: Teena Mammino is heartbroken after the death of her husband Anthony. Together they raised three children and created the Mammino Gourmet Ice Cream brand.

Teena vows to reopen shop after saying goodbye to Anthony

Invisible threat adds burn to heatwave

You can't feel it or see it but UV radiation is what's causing sunburn and it's at extreme levels.

UV radiation more than five times safe limit during heatwave

The cheap local servo drivers cross town for

KEEPING IT LOCAL: Liberty Service Station, Bargara.

Owners pride themselves on "keeping it local”

Local Partners

OPINION: It's time to stand up for the older people in our community

WE NEED more beds available for our aged, not less.

How to tell if that jellyfish is deadly or not

While not all jellyfish are deadly, some of them like the bluebottle can still pack a punch.

What to look for and what to do if you're stung

Workshops to help senior drivers

ROAD SHOW: Seniors are urged to head along to discuss road safety at two events next week.

Special events to be held

Gig Guide Thursday, January 19-Sunday, January 22

Gig Guide.

Chill out with some tunes at your favourite hangout.

Master artists showing pastels at Gin Gin

PASTEL POWER: A piece by Tricia Taylor from the Pastel Society of Australia.

Contemporary Master Artists of Australia has opened at Gin Gin

Lion roars to straight to No 1 at Aussie box office

Lion roars to straight to No 1 at Aussie box office

THE Australian-made movie starring Nicole Kidman has dominated the box office at the weekend, while Rogue One nears record mark.

Ozzy Osbourne fell asleep during his driving test

Not a good idea to give Ozzy a Ferrari

Kristen Stewart to host SNL

Kristen Stewart will host a pre-Super Bowl episode of SNL next month

Louis Tomlinson celebrated his son's first birthday

Louis Tomlinson and Briana Jungwirth celebrate son's first birthday

Kylie Minogue will take husband's name

Kylie Minogue will take her fiancé Joshua Sasse's surname

Nicole reveals her biggest parenting challenges

Actress Nicole Kidman.

Nicole Kidman says her kids are ‘deeply attuned' to her moods.

Suicide Squad director reveals his regrets about the film

Margot Robbie in a scene from the movie Suicide Squad.

DIRECTOR of superhero flick on what he’d change about ‘flawed’ film.

MOVE IN AND RELAX HERE

9 McCallum Close, Coral Cove 4670

House 4 2 2 $319,000

Move in, relax, put your feet up and go for a swim. This home is immaculate and is ready for someone to move in and enjoy. The home built in 2004 has just had all...

GREAT STREET APPEAL + POOL + 9M x 6M SHED IN IDEAL LOCATION

20 Tarakan Street, Svensson Heights 4670

House 3 1 2 $245,000

With fantastic street appeal in the ideal location is this must see 3 bedroom plus office home that will certainly impress those who inspect with the added extras...

YOUR TREE CHANGE

82 Commodore Drive, South Bingera 4670

House 3 1 4 $259,000

Situated around a 10-minute drive to Bundaberg's major shopping and retail hub being Sugarland Shopping Town, Johanna Boulevard and more sits this picturesque...

FAMILY HOME WITH POOL and WORKSHOP

24 Greathead Road, Kepnock 4670

House 3 1 4 $250,000

Located in the popular suburb of Kepnock, a short drive to schools and shopping centres and being less than 10 minutes to CBD. Three generous bedrooms in total...

PRIVATE PEACEFUL PANORAMIC RURAL VIEWS

378 Bungadoo, Bungadoo 4671

House 3 2 2 $429,000

- Magnificent 5year old 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with polished floors, on 12.5 acres or 5.04 HA of Paradise. - Private peaceful and tranquil panoramic views from...

BEST VALUE BRICK IN AVENELL HEIGHTS!

13 McLachlan Drive, Avenell Heights 4670

House 3 1 1 $239,000

This solid brick home with great street appeal has come onto the market at a price that reflects the owners need to sell and sell quickly. Each of the rooms are a...

BRAND NEW FAMILY HOME

2 Tesch Street, Thabeban 4670

House 4 2 2 $378,000

Buy a brand new and headache free 4 bedroom family home here at 2 Tesch Street, Thabeban. This home has only just been built and is ready for you to just move in...

A MUCH-LOVED HOME

34a Beatrice Street, Walkervale 4670

House 2 1 1 $179,000

Situated in popular Walkervale on a 635m2 corner block sits this much-loved post war home. The home has had the same owner living and loving this as their home for...

OUTSTANDING VALUE CLOSE TO RIFLE RANGE BEACH

23 Explorers Way, Bargara 4670

House 4 2 2 $369,000

We highly suggest that you do not delay organising your inspection of this outstanding value 4 bedroom coastal home within short proximity to the golden sands of...

BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED UNIT AND COMPLEX

1 / 56 Heaps Street, Avenell Heights 4670

Unit 2 1 1 $219,000

Positioned in an outstanding must see and home proud security gated boutique complex is this easy care unit. This well maintained property consists of 2 great...

Why investors are flocking to Moranbah

Moranbah homes are selling like hotcakes, creating a supply problem

Investors are scrambling to get into the market

Stockland's $150m pitch: Build it and they will come

Gladstone Marina. The Gladstone Regional Council offers a range of exciting job opportunities. Photo Contributed: Murray Ware.

Here's why we need to see Stockland upgrade start soon.

New Coastline Realty owners have wealth of experience

COASTLINE REALTY: Emma Bauer and Charlie Winten.

Passion, strong local knowledge and a commitment to the local region

Bundaberg market set for "steady growth” in 2017

CoreLogic property statistics reveal the region's median house price dropped 9.6% to $249,000 and the median unit price fell 10.2% to $260,500 in the September quarter.

Region's median house price drops 9.6% to $249,000 in three months

By the water's edge

Secure your seachange

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!