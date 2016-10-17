Air-con upgrade for Moncrieff theatre

THE aged air-conditioning unit will be replaced in the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre during November, necessitating a brief closure of the theatre.

Bundaberg Regional Council Community and Cultural Services spokeswoman Cr Judy Peters said the air-conditioning upgrade would help council to ensure the comfort of all patrons.

"The Moncrieff is representative of Council's facilities across the region where Council strives to provide a venue that will meet the needs of our community,” Cr Peters said.

"This new modern air-conditioning system is more environmentally- friendly than the existing unit and we anticipate it will reduce our annual power bill by 50%,” Cr Peters said.

"It is also able to automatically adapt to maintain an appropriate temperature based on the number of patrons in the theatre at any one time.”

The Moncrieff will be closed between November 9 and 18 to facilitate these works.

Post Office Lane will also be closed from 5am to about 8pm on Saturday, November 12, while the air-conditioning unit is installed.

"While we understand these closures may cause some inconvenience, Council thanks residents in advance for their patience and cooperation during the installation period.

"The Moncrieff will be back up and running in time for the busy summer period.”

Businesses affected by the closure of Post Office Lane have been consulted regarding the interruption.