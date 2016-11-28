'Spewing': Sleep in costs local mum $10K

UPDATE 1.15pm:

AGNES Water mum Kylie Whitehurst missed a $10,000 phone call from Channel 7's breakfast TV program Sunrise.

Ms Whitehurst was sleeping in on Monday when Sunrise phoned her to announce she had won the program's Cash Cow competition.

Kylie Whitehurst with son Cooper James, 2, missed a $10,000 phone call from Sunrise. Tegan Annett

But to claim the prize of $10,000 she had to answer her phone within three rings.

"I found out I'd missed the call when they phoned me back at 9am," she said.

"I'm spewing that I didn't win the $10,000, but they did end up giving me $500 so that's nice.

"I'll probably use it to for Christmas presents."

Ms Whitehurst spent two years living in Agnes Water, but relocated to Kawan near Gin Gin at the weekend.

She started watching Sunrise just last week, and decided she "might as well" enter the cash cow competition.

Ms Whitehurst said while she was a pretty lucky person, she had never won anything before to the tune of $10,000.

"I usually get up early with my son Cooper," she said.

"On Sunday I actually wrote a Facebook post to my friends and family telling everyone I'd entered the competition and I was going to win."

Kylie Whitehurst made this post on Facebook telling her friends and family she would win this week's cash cow.

Earlier:

AN AGNES Water resident could have been $10,000 richer if they answered a very important phone call this morning.

Morning breakfast news program Sunrise phoned an Agnes Water resident today as part of the Cash Cow competition.

Today's cash give away was for $10,000.

But the resident did not answer their phone within the allocated three rings.

The Sunrise Cash Cow is drawn twice every day and to win a share of the $1,020,000, you must answer within three rings.

To enter viewers text a daily code word.

It's not the first time a Gladstone region resident has missed out on the opportunity to cash in on breakfast TV.

In February last year a Gladstone woman lost the chance to win $50,000 from the Today Show.

Instead of answering "I wake up with Today", she picked up the phone and said "hello".