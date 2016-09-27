After three days on the road teen hits power pole

A 17-YEAR-OLD driver had a lucky escape after hitting a power pole in North Bundaberg.

The teenager had only had his licence for three days when he struck the pole along Fairymead Rd about 10pm Sunday.

While the driver was uninjured, Bundaberg police warned the consequences could have been devastating had there been a passenger in the car.

The passenger side of the car struck the power pole with such force it caused the pole to snap at the base.

The damaged power pole caused some North Bundaberg residents to lose power until Ergon Energy attended to the issue.