Adopt a pet today.

TODAY marks World Animal Day, a day to raise awareness and improve the welfare standards for those that have no voice.

To celebrate, Petbarn Bundaberg, in partnership with RSPCA Queensland, is encouraging locals to consider pet adoption to help animals find a forever home.

Bundaberg residents who find a pet they love will be able to go through the pet adoption process in-store today.

Petbarn Bundaberg store manager Tammy Vaughan said they were imploring locals to consider pet adoption now so the pets would be able to have a warm and cosy home to celebrate in time for Christmas.

Petbarn Bundaberg is located at 21 Johanna Blvd, Kensington.