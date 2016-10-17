Addict pleads for gran

A TEARFUL drug addict who allegedly broke into another person's house to shower and steal clothes pleaded today to be allowed to go home to her grandmother.

Ahnika Lillyan Worsley appeared in Bundaberg Magistrates Court via video link from Brisbane Women's Correctional Centre charged with nine offences including entering a dwelling without consent, stealing and possessing drug utensils.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess told the court some of Ms Worsley's charges dated back to last year and included one in which she entered a home in Harold Crt, Apple Tree Creek.

"When she was found by the home's occupants she stated her boyfriend had stolen the neighbour's car and not to call police," Sgt Burgess said.

Police claim Ms Worsley proceeded to let the family's budgies, which were on the front porch, out of their cage and then had a swim in their pool before leaving.

Sgt Burgess said Ms Worsley also entered another residence in Childers where she took a shower and stole clothing.

The court heard she was also linked to a recent police chase in Childers in which she was the vehicle's passenger.

"She refused to give police information about the location of the vehicle and the outstanding driver," Sgt Burgess said.

The court was told Ms Worsley had a long criminal history.

Representing herself, she applied for bail which was objected to by the police prosecutor.

Sgt Burgess told the magistrate her charges "just continued on" and that she was an "unacceptable risk".

Ms Worsley told the court she was in shock. "I just want to go home to my grandma who is 73 years old and raised me," she said.

"I need to go to rehab, I recognise this. I've only been using methamphetamine for two years and it was a great mistake."

Magistrate Neil Lavaring refused bail and adjourned the matter to November 7.