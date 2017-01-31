33°
Movie filmed in Bundy is a thriller

Emma Reid
| 31st Jan 2017 1:28 PM
TALKING BACK AT THUNDER: Aaron Davison plays the lead role of Jacob, a man whose past has come back to haunt him.
TALKING BACK AT THUNDER: Aaron Davison plays the lead role of Jacob, a man whose past has come back to haunt him.

A feature film created in the region was released this week.

Talking Back at Thunder is an Australian thriller likened to movies such as Wolf Creek and Animal Kingdom.

The drama is set in the Rum City and features scenes shot at Woodgate, The Young Aussie Hotel, the CBD, Norval Park and the region's cane fields.

The cast includes Steven Tandy, who starred in the iconic Australian television series The Sullivans.

 

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

 

 

 

Actor-director Aaron Davison plays the lead role of Jacob.

Davison said he chose Bundaberg as the location because of its uniqueness and beauty.

Davison said it was a big effort to make the 88-minute feature film with no financial backing and a crew of five

"It's about a protagonist, which I play. He comes across a demon from his past and it brings forward a lot of anxiety and emotion," he said.

Without giving too much away, Davison said Jacob attempts in vain to grapple with his anguish before confronting his doe.

Davison says the character fights a battle of principles, justice and morals as he deals with his past.

Filming in Bundy took place 2014 and the movie was completed in 2015.

Davison said the movie "went the long way around" and he waited for Ozflix to launch on Australia Day this year before making it available to the public.

TALKING BACK AT THUNDER: An 88 minute feature film made in Bundaberg.
TALKING BACK AT THUNDER: An 88 minute feature film made in Bundaberg.

Este Heyes, who co-directed the film and now works with Marvel studios, recently worked on Thor.

She was praised for her ability to work with the images and capture the essence of Bundaberg and the actors' roles.

"Este was brilliant - she is so talented and made it look so much better than I could," he said.

"We had limited equipment and made the most of it."

Bundaberg viewers are sure to spot familiar places including BRAG and the Young Aussie Hotel at North Bundaberg.

"I like to have people escape from reality," Davison said.

"That would be the main aim."

The movie is available to hire online at www.ozflix.tv.

Uncannily, in the movie, written more than four years ago, Jacob is stung by an irukandji jellyfish - unheard of in the region at the time but confirmed this month.

TALKING BACK AT THUNDER: An 88 minute feature film made in Bundaberg.
TALKING BACK AT THUNDER: An 88 minute feature film made in Bundaberg.

The movie plot

WITHIN the first two minutes of Talking Back to Thunder, the suspense takes hold and draws you in.

The main character Jacob, played by actor-director Aaron Davison, is a plumber with a mind full of trouble.

His past and demons are revealed as he struggles with thoughts of suicide.

Revenge is on the mind of the labourer.

The typical Aussie thriller, set in laid-back Bundaberg, brings intrigue and makes you want answers.

It highlights the anxiety, fearlessness and rage that can be inside the everyday male.

By the end, the meaning of the film's name becomes clear but you'll be on edge waiting for it.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  aaron davison bundaberg bundywood hollywood movie talking back at thunder

Movie filmed in Bundy is a thriller

Movie filmed in Bundy is a thriller

IT'S a little bit of Bundaberg in Hollywood, and a little bit of Hollywood in Bundy: a feature film created in the region was released this week.

WATCH: 800 Words stars talk about series return

WATCH: 800 Words stars talk about series return

ERIK Thomson and Michelle Langstone discuss Fiona and George's kiss and where it might lead.

  • TV

  • 31st Jan 2017 2:30 PM

