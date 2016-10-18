28°
ACL's investing in the future

18th Oct 2016 8:12 AM
ACL Welding Supply's new building is well equipped to supply their customer's every need.
ACL Welding Supply's new building is well equipped to supply their customer's every need.

WITH a massive new building and an extensive history spanning 22 years in Bundaberg, ACL Welding Supply continues to prove why they are leaders in their field.

Business owner Clive Reoch credits his dedicated staff and loyal customers for growth from small beginnings in a backyard shed in 1995 to an industry specialist.

"On Wednesday, October 19 from 8am until 4pm we are having an open day at our new premises at 59 Commercial St,” he said.

"We will showcase to current and potential customers the new building and showroom,which are more than double the old premises.

"Our new location is more accessible to the public, with better parking and improved warehouse and dispatch facilities.

"This will cater for the current and future growth of the company and help us to better support our customers.”

On the open day, Bundaberg and Wide Bay Burnett customers are encouraged to:

View the new facility

See the extensive range of products available through ACL Welding Supply

Take advantage of impressive one-day specials

Experience product demonstrations and become acquainted with new technologies

Speak to the experts in the field representing their products.

ACL Welding Supply have a new range of pulse mig welding machines that are good value for money and offer considerable benefits for welding aluminium.

ACL Welding Supply provides a large range of products for the welding and fabrication industry such as welders, compressors, generators, abrasives, safety products, consumables and spare parts.

The mission of ACL Welding Supply is to provide the welding industry with practical solutions backed by industry-leading service and technical support.

ACL Welding Supply pride themselves on employing qualified tradesmen who bring to the business a wealth of hands-on experience and expertise.

As a local family business, ACL Welding Supply supports the local community both in employment of staff and also through contributing to local charities.

"Very few places that sell welders pride themselves in being able to say 'we service it all'.

"We hold large stocks of our key items and because we are not bound to one supplier we can hand-pick the product which we believe best suits the customer's needs.

"We are willing to help where we can and will demonstrate the features and benefits of any new machine or consumable you may want to purchase.”

If you want advice from those who have actually used the products they are selling in real life situations, visit ACL Welding Supply.

Topics:  bundaberg business welding

