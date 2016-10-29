Abduction case drags on for years

ON BAIL: Eden James Kane's case has languished in the court system since April 2014.

MORE than two-and-a-half years after the abduction of a three-year-old girl from her home at Childers, no one has been tried for the crime that captured the nation's attention.

Eden James Kane, 47, the man accused of snatching the girl as she slept has been released on bail and his case remains with the Bundaberg Magistrates Court.

The matter is yet to be handed up to the Bundaberg District Court where the serious charges will need to transferred before the case can be resolved.

Kane was charged with one count of abduction of a child under 16, deprivation of liberty and enter dwelling with intent.

Kane was charged five days after the three-year-old girl was reported missing about 7am on April 10, 2014 after her family woke to find she wasn't in her bed.

Her disappearance sparked a frantic search involving police with sniffer dogs and SES volunteers.

The girl was eventually found alone, clutching her toy dog and sleeping bag, at the Childers Showgrounds about 12.30am on April 12.

During numerous mentions in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court since Kane's arrest on April 15, 2014, the matter has been repeatedly been adjourned so a raft of mental assessments could be carried out.

Serious concerns have been raised about Kane's mental capabilities and whether the matter should be referred to the Mental Health Court.

On Thursday the matter was briefly mentioned in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court and defence lawyer Nick Larter advised the court that Kane had recently been appointed a new barrister who required time to get through the extensive brief, which included a 65 page psychiatric report.

The defence barrister previously assigned to the case was Carl Heaton QC but he was appointed to the role of Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions in July.

Kane did not appear in the court on Thursday and the matter was adjourned for eight weeks.