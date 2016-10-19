A year later and photo still captures audiences

PICTURE TELLS A STORY: Shirley Greenhalgh as captured by Brad Marsellos at Avenell Bros.

A PHOTO of an 88-year-old Bundaberg shopkeeper continues to impress audiences more than a year after it went viral and has now picked up a national award.

The photo of Shirley Greenhalgh was captured by ABC Wide Bay photographer Brad Marsellos as part of a story profiling seniors in the region.

The photo won an Older People Speak Out award for Outstanding Image of an Older Person earlier this week and Marsellos says he is stoked.

"It's such an honour to win this national award and Shirley continues to inspire people around the world with her positive outlook,” he said.

Marsellos shot the photo quickly at Shirley's family business, Avenell Bros, only managing to snap three frames before she scooted off to a special lunch at Indulge.

The photo manages to convey the youth and magical personality Shirley is known for.

"I loves Shirley's story. She is humble and proud,” Marsellos said.

"She is also the most stylish person in Bundaberg.”