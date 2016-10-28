A Bundy West prep teacher prepares to bid farewell

BUNDABERG West Prep teacher Heather Robinson is an icon who will be sadly missed as she retires at the end of this year.

Heather has always been a dedicated and passionate teacher of students in the early years, and many a family has returned to West to have their children taught by Heather.

Sincere and caring, she has had a fulfilling career, well-respected and adored by students. World Teachers' Day is an excellent opportunity to thank and farewell Heather Robinson.

Bundaberg West State School has a proud tradition, with many Bundaberg residents proud to say they are Westies and the cry of "West is the Best” still rings true.

Bundy West offers a range of programs and extracurricular activities for students, with sport, music and academic programs catering for a wide range of interests.

School icon Westie the Wombat encourages the school values of kindness, organisation, honesty, resilience, persistence and confidence.

The school's facilities are second to none, with its own on-site pool, spacious oval, playground and technology lab.

At West students know great choices lead to a bright future, and that being a Westie means a lifetime of support and community pride.