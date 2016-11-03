29°
News

ACCC report slams produce code as 'ineffective'

Eliza Goetze
| 3rd Nov 2016 4:43 PM Updated: 6:21 PM
TAKING A STAND: Bunbaberg sweet potato growers want to be paid. Photo: Eliza Goetze / NewsMail
TAKING A STAND: Bunbaberg sweet potato growers want to be paid. Photo: Eliza Goetze / NewsMail Eliza Goetze

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE key code of conduct for the fresh produce industry is ineffective, a report by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission has found, and Bundaberg growers have agreed.

The report on the Horticulture Code of Conduct, Perspectives in Horticulture and Viticulture: Industry views on competition and fair trading issues, supports "significant changes to the Code".

It was compiled after the commission met with growers and wholesalers around the country this year, including in Bundaberg, where growers shared their experiences of poor relationships with market agents.

Those stories, some of which were uncovered by the NewsMail in an investigation in July, described an industry with little punishment for unfair trading, with growers avoiding raising complaints due to "fear of retribution" from merchants and agents.

"It's really good the growers have been heard," Bundaberg Fruit and Vegetable Growers manager Bree Grima said.

"I thought it was interesting Bundaberg wasn't in their initial list of workshops, yet our region was one that was mentioned throughout the report.

"Hopefully the ACCC now realises our region is worth engaging with."

COMING TOGETHER: Growcom's Rachel Mackenzie, ACCC Agriculture Commissioner Mick Keogh, Bundaberg Fruit and Vegetable Growers' Bree Grima and Ben Prichard of Mr B Fresh. Photo: Eliza Goetze / NewsMail
COMING TOGETHER: Growcom's Rachel Mackenzie, ACCC Agriculture Commissioner Mick Keogh, Bundaberg Fruit and Vegetable Growers' Bree Grima and Ben Prichard of Mr B Fresh. Photo: Eliza Goetze / NewsMail Eliza Goetze

Solutions canvassed in the report included introducing penalties for breaching the code and expanding it to include contracts signed prior to its 2006 introduction.

It also floated an app enabling information and complaints to be provided anonymously to the ACCC.

"There are not many industries with no penalties for misconduct," Mrs Grima said.

"You speed, you get a ticket; it should be simple."

Concerns of wholesalers were also raised, including pressure placed on them by retailers higher up the supply chain.

"It's really important they meet with (wholesaler body) Fresh State Australia," Mrs Grima said.

"We need a balanced approach."

The government is set to review the Code in 2017.

A Melbourne-based company which runs a farm and packing shed in Bundaberg admitted to breaching the Horticulture Code of Conduct in September.

FARMER WELCOMES IDEAS TO FIX 'FRUSTRATING' SITUATION

ONE Bundaberg grower, who - true to the ACCC's findings across the country - does not wish to be identified, lest agents retaliate by withholding or reducing his payments, said it was time to overhaul the broken horticulture payment system.

"Since I had (payment disputes) with agents at the Melbourne markets, I have stopped selling there altogether," he said.

"It's frustrating that we have to do this, but we're not foolish enough to keep supplying them.

"The (Horticulture Produce Agreements) only work if both parties sign them," he added.

Many growers claimed wholesalers failed to return the signed documents, the ACCC report noted.

Fortunately the Bundaberg man has found agents to sell to in other markets and has had no major disputes recently.

"There are so many (agents) who do the right thing," he said.

The farmer said the agent he had had a good relationship with the Melbourne agent for many years "and all of a sudden they got greedy".

"Things are good when they're going well but when things go pear-shaped, growers don't have a leg to stand on."

He has avoided "stirring up a hornets nest" by complaining because, he says, "I'm too scared to lose my money.

"It's too risky."

Asked if he would have considered using an app allowing anonymous information and complaints to the ACCC, he said, "You would."

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  accc agriculture australian competition and consumer commission farming horticulture horticulture code of conduct

ACCC report slams produce code as 'ineffective'

ACCC report slams produce code as 'ineffective'

BUNDABERG growers have welcomed the ACCC’s focus on the flawed Horticulture Code of Conduct - and await changes.

UPDATE: ALP pays off council debt for Leanne Donaldson MP

Minister for Agriculture and Fisheries Leanne Donaldson.Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail

Three-year-old debt comes back to haunt Donaldson

Tourists capture turtles' public display of affection

TURTLE LOVE: This pair of frisky turtles was photographed by staff from the Lady Musgrave Experience.

Amorous animals abound in mating season

One car a day being targeted by thieves in Bundy region

District crime prevention co-ordinator Senior Constable Danielle Loftus.

Police warn motorists to keep vehicles locked

Local Partners

Why Ken refused to leave his street after flood destruction

KEN Spain was working away when almost 1m of water tore through his Wilmot St home in North Bundaberg in January 2013.

Early learning key to success

EDUCATION: Carolyn Fewster (front centre) with YMCA Kindergarten children Jahnae Smith (back), Bentley Arnold, Amelia Weiden (front) and St Lukes Early Learning Centre's Catherine Donaldson, Bundaberg Baptist Family Day Care's Sean Harper and YMCA Kindergarten and Childcare Centre's Leonie Arnold.

Collaboration brings expert to region

WHAT'S ON: Wednesday, November 2

CLEAN UP: Learn how to make your own soap at a class today.

Five things you need to know

Melbourne Cup Bundaberg: Jenny's fundraising journey

FIGHTING THE BIG C: Melbourne Cup luncheon organiser Jenny Frew, left, with Susan Cross at a Cancer Council Australia's Biggest Morning Tea this year.

Luncheon to help people in cancer fight

Melbourne Cup Bundaberg: get your backside trackside

CUP DAY: Punters gather at Thabeban Park for Melbourne Cup Race Day on Tuesday 3 November 2015.

There's plenty happening around Bundaberg on Melbourne Cup Day

Sony's new virtual reality is great fun

Sony's new virtual reality is great fun

IT'S the hottest item in gaming right now, and expected to be on many a wishlist for Christmas, so does the PlayStation VR deliver?

Bono to be honoured at Women of the Year awards

Bono has been named one of Glamour magazine's Women of the Year

Why The Wrong Girl is the right place for Rob

Rob Collins in a scene from The Wrong Girl.

GET to know romantic comedy's heartthrob Rob Collins.

Taylor Swift tops Forbes' highest-paid women in music list

Taylor Swift is the highest-paid woman in music

Chris Brown angers neighbours by 'popping wheelies'

He was said to be "popping wheelies" on a quadbike in the road

Josh not ready to grow up quite yet in Please Like Me

Josh Thomas, Keegan Joyce, Emily Barclay, Thomas Ward and Hannah Gadsby star in the fourth season of the TV series Please Like Me.

FUNNY man continues to find success with homegrown comedy.

Mariah Carey would've had $50m in pre-nup

The 100-page document was never signed

FRESHLY PANTED INTERIOR, GREAT 1ST HOME OR INVESTMENT

26 McLachlan Drive, Avenell Heights 4670

House 3 1 2 $229,000

Can't beat walking into a home and smelling the freshly painted interior; looks so good and feels very inviting. Comprising 3 bedrooms and a generous sized lounge...

2 BLOCKS TO CLEAR AT $115,000.00

Lot 8 Finemore Crescent, Qunaba 4670

Residential Land The developer is sacrificing 2 blocks (Lot 8 and Lot 14) at ... $115,000

The developer is sacrificing 2 blocks (Lot 8 and Lot 14) at $115,000 to invest into his next project. This is a genuine opportunity- don't sit on the fence. On...

VACANT COMMERCIAL LAND WITH MAIN ROAD FRONTAGE

Lot 10 Johanna Boulevard, Kensington 4670

Residential Land Lot 10 Johanna Boulevard - 2,400 m2 - $336,000 plus GST Note- ... $336,000 + GST

Lot 10 Johanna Boulevard - 2,400 m2 - $336,000 plus GST Note- Lot12 Lillian Cres- 1706m2 shares a common boundary and can also be purchased for $210,000+ GST...

400m2 PRESTIGE HOME + 702m2 COMBINED INDUSTRIAL SHEDS ON 25 ACRES

471 Booyan Road, Moorland 4670

House 9 5 20 $980,000

A secluded property just 5 minutes from convenience stores, a Tavern, 20kms's of unspoilt sandy beaches and just 20 minutes to the C.B.D of Bundaberg. 400 M2...

OUTSTANDING RURAL/COASTAL LIVING ON 5 TRANQUIL ACRES

14 Hannah Court, Moore Park Beach 4670

House 3 2 2 $520,000

Looking to escape that busy lifestyle? Want to be close to the ocean? Dreaming of a peaceful, tranquil, idyllic place to call home? Well look no further you will...

5 ACRES- 1800M2 UNDER ROOF- MULTI-PURPOSE COMPLEX- POTENTIAL RV SITE + TEACHING AND MORE

669 Moore Park Road, Welcome Creek 4670

Commercial This Multi-Purpose facility has so many potential uses for someone with some ... $1,200,000

This Multi-Purpose facility has so many potential uses for someone with some vision and get up and go. One potential use is to use the acreage to set up an R.V...

4 BEDROOM BRICK BEAUTY

23 Totten Street, Kepnock 4670

House 4 1 2 $257,000

Say Hello to a Good Buy! Inspect this brick beauty in Kepnock. Features 4 bedrooms and is a very neat and tidy older style brick veneer home in a great location...

AMAZING SERENE RURAL LIFESTYLE

17 Mark Road, Branyan 4670

House 4 2 5 $419,000

A serene acreage property offering the most tranquil of rural settings to enjoy from your back veranda that runs the full length of the home. This home is all...

CHRISTMAS HAS COME EARLY IN THE CHRISTMAS STREET!

3 Thomas Healy Drive, Bundaberg East 4670

House 4 2 2 $355,000

Not very often can you get a home of this quality in a location as prized as Thomas Healy Drive for well under $400,000. With this property you get the works.

GREAT VALUE HERE

6 Letinic Street, Millbank 4670

House 3 2 $269,000

Situated in popular Millbank close to hospitals, major shopping, Schools and the C.B.D sits this neat and tidy low set brick and tile home. The home offers 3...

Imagine living in the Whitsunday rent free

FREE RENT: Ray White Whitsunday principal Mark Beale standing outside the Jubilee Pocket property, which the owner has offered rent-free to a struggling family.

Local man offers hope for a struggling family.

Old fireman's hall to make way for Maccas carpark

Workers remove the roof from the old firemans hall in Limestone Street in preparation for its demolition to extend the McDonald's carpark.

Demolition workers move in on Limestone St property

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Couple heartbroken after rental home trashed

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing. Photo / George Novak

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!