ACCC report slams produce code as 'ineffective'

TAKING A STAND: Bunbaberg sweet potato growers want to be paid. Photo: Eliza Goetze / NewsMail

THE key code of conduct for the fresh produce industry is ineffective, a report by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission has found, and Bundaberg growers have agreed.

The report on the Horticulture Code of Conduct, Perspectives in Horticulture and Viticulture: Industry views on competition and fair trading issues, supports "significant changes to the Code".

It was compiled after the commission met with growers and wholesalers around the country this year, including in Bundaberg, where growers shared their experiences of poor relationships with market agents.

Those stories, some of which were uncovered by the NewsMail in an investigation in July, described an industry with little punishment for unfair trading, with growers avoiding raising complaints due to "fear of retribution" from merchants and agents.

"It's really good the growers have been heard," Bundaberg Fruit and Vegetable Growers manager Bree Grima said.

"I thought it was interesting Bundaberg wasn't in their initial list of workshops, yet our region was one that was mentioned throughout the report.

"Hopefully the ACCC now realises our region is worth engaging with."

COMING TOGETHER: Growcom's Rachel Mackenzie, ACCC Agriculture Commissioner Mick Keogh, Bundaberg Fruit and Vegetable Growers' Bree Grima and Ben Prichard of Mr B Fresh. Photo: Eliza Goetze / NewsMail Eliza Goetze

Solutions canvassed in the report included introducing penalties for breaching the code and expanding it to include contracts signed prior to its 2006 introduction.

It also floated an app enabling information and complaints to be provided anonymously to the ACCC.

"There are not many industries with no penalties for misconduct," Mrs Grima said.

"You speed, you get a ticket; it should be simple."

Concerns of wholesalers were also raised, including pressure placed on them by retailers higher up the supply chain.

"It's really important they meet with (wholesaler body) Fresh State Australia," Mrs Grima said.

"We need a balanced approach."

The government is set to review the Code in 2017.

A Melbourne-based company which runs a farm and packing shed in Bundaberg admitted to breaching the Horticulture Code of Conduct in September.

FARMER WELCOMES IDEAS TO FIX 'FRUSTRATING' SITUATION

ONE Bundaberg grower, who - true to the ACCC's findings across the country - does not wish to be identified, lest agents retaliate by withholding or reducing his payments, said it was time to overhaul the broken horticulture payment system.

"Since I had (payment disputes) with agents at the Melbourne markets, I have stopped selling there altogether," he said.

"It's frustrating that we have to do this, but we're not foolish enough to keep supplying them.

"The (Horticulture Produce Agreements) only work if both parties sign them," he added.

Many growers claimed wholesalers failed to return the signed documents, the ACCC report noted.

Fortunately the Bundaberg man has found agents to sell to in other markets and has had no major disputes recently.

"There are so many (agents) who do the right thing," he said.

The farmer said the agent he had had a good relationship with the Melbourne agent for many years "and all of a sudden they got greedy".

"Things are good when they're going well but when things go pear-shaped, growers don't have a leg to stand on."

He has avoided "stirring up a hornets nest" by complaining because, he says, "I'm too scared to lose my money.

"It's too risky."

Asked if he would have considered using an app allowing anonymous information and complaints to the ACCC, he said, "You would."