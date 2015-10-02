29°
News

9 times dingoes made headlines on the Fraser Coast

Blake Antrobus
| 21st Nov 2016 1:52 PM
One of the well renowned dingoes of Fraser Island. Photo Lauren Bath/Tourism and Events Queensland
One of the well renowned dingoes of Fraser Island. Photo Lauren Bath/Tourism and Events Queensland LAUREN BATH

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

9: When researchers found the longest living dingo on Fraser Island

IN A case where dog years can keep up with human years, researchers made a startling discovery of what is believed to be one of the oldest living dingoes on Fraser Island by roughly 13 years earlier this year.

Discovered over a 14-year research program, the animal was captured, microchipped and ear-tagged while a subadult in February 2003, recaptured and retagged in March 2012, and then found dead in October 2014.

Fraser Island - tagged dingo at Central Station.Photo: Alistair Brightman
Fraser Island - tagged dingo at Central Station.Photo: Alistair Brightman Alistair Brightman

The animal was believed to have defied expectations of dingo livelihoods, where there is a life expectancy of 10 years.

8: When a 6-year-old escaped by the bare buttocks from a dingo attack

ONE particular visitor made a lucky escape (by the butt of his cheek) after a dingo bit the child on his buttocks earlier in September.

The dingo's teeth penetrated 5cm into the boy's buttocks during the incident at Waddy Point, which required the boy to be transported to Hervey Bay Hospital for treatment.

7: When the number of 'high risk' encounters soard to their highest levels in 2016

THE old saying "once bitten, twice shy?"

Not so much, it seems.

Queensland Parks and Wildlife Services recorded the highest number of high-risk encounters (16) with Fraser Island dingoes for this year, compared with 7 in 2015 and 13 in 2014.

"Visitors interacting with dingoes through deliberate feeding, leaving food available and close personal contact can lead to 'habituation' of dingoes and eventually result in negative interactions," a spokesperson from QPWS said.

High-risk encounters are classified by behaviours that involve nipping or lunging at visitors, as opposed to dominant behaviours that involve threatening displays, growling or snarling.

6: When 6 dingoes were found poisoned on Fraser Island

TRAGEDY struck the Island shores when 6 of the iconic animals were found poisoned by officials from the QPWS back in June.

Preliminary investigations found the cause of their deaths to be consistent with 1080 poisoning, a type of bait used for the control of wild dogs, rabbits and foxes.

The maximum penalty for killing dingoes in a protected area is $353,400 or two years in jail .

5: When a man was fined $500 for feeding one

THE dingo made headlines again in March, when a Caboolture man was fined $500 for feeding one at Lake McKenzie back in 2014.

During the sentencing at Maryborough Magistrates Court, QPWS executive director Neil Cambourn said on October 3 2014, rangers saw the 65-year-old man throw bread at the dingo.

"Fed dingoes associate humans with food, become bold, and may attack humans. In that case, the dogs have to be humanely destroyed," he said during the case.

A Fraser Isalnd dingo snapped on the beach.
A Fraser Isalnd dingo snapped on the beach. Contribuited

4: When a dingo pup drowned in a crab pot last year

QPWS Rangers stumbled upon a horrific scene at the south-west side of Fraser Island in October 2015, where a dingo pup was discovered dead after being caught in a crab pot.

The pup was untagged and estimated at roughly three months old.

The incident prompted a warning from senior ranger Dan Clifton, who said that people needed to take care of where they placed their equipment.

"Please don't turn your urge for a feed of crabs into a death sentence for other animals. Take care where you place crab pots, and check them regularly," he said.

3: When footage emerged of a driver swerving at a Fraser Island dingo

HORROR turned to disgust later that same month, after footage emerged of a driver deliberately swerving at one of the animals in October 2015.

Dingoes and other wildlife on the Island remain protected as part of the Island's World Heritage listing.

2: When the Fraser Coast Wildlife Sanctuary gave us a look at their rare white dingo pup

THE Sanctuary made headlines in June 2014 when they unveiled the newest addition to their family; a rare white dingo pup named Spirit.

The pup was brought to the Sanctuary in after the death of the much-loved Karla, who tragically passed away of old age.

1: When a controversial 'dingo collar' plan was floated with the QPWS

IN an attempt to monitor the movements of dingoes that showed signs of aggressive behaviour, QPWS floated the idea of introducing tracking collars for public protection.

These colloars would allow people to easily recognise the animals from a distance and allow rangers to track their movements across the island.

But Save the Dingoes wildlife advisor Ray Revill said the idea had already been tried - and failed.

"Having a tracking collar disables that animal from being able to do their natural movements - they're detrimental," he said at the time.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  dingo dingo attacks fraser island

UPDATE: Furious fires on both sides of Fallons Rocks Rd

UPDATE: Furious fires on both sides of Fallons Rocks Rd

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) is advising residents in the vicinity of Calavos (south of Bundaberg) to enact their bushfire plan.

Vietnamese cuisine comes to Bundaberg

Viet's Taste has opened in the Hinkler Central food court. Pictured is chef's assistant Ben Trapp.

Chef brings a new option to the city

16 clever thoughts about life we can all relate to

Funny facts sum up life

FORMALS 2016: Every Bundy school in one place

Aleisha Thomas and Jared Everett Isis District State High School formal

Every Bundaberg prom photo in one place.

Local Partners

CBD parklets are coming to Bundy

TRADERS in the Bundaberg CBD area are being invited to participate in the roll out of a new council initiative

Our new magistrate in Bundaberg

Bundaberg court house Photo: Zach Hogg / NewsMail

'Highly respected' figure to take on role

For sale: baby shoes. Never worn

ERNEST Hemingway took up a challenge to write a story in six words.

Take a nostalgia trip when Ol' 55 rolls into town

ROCK ON: Frankie J Holden will be in Gympie next weekend to shake, rattle and roll.

Slick back your hair for a night of retro-rock

WHAT'S ON: Friday, November 18

DON'T CRY FOR ME: Michael Dart stars as Che and Isabella Beutel as the title character in the Playhouse's production of Evita.

Five things you need to know

Why you should watch Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Why you should watch Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

The next film in the Harry Potter franchise hit cinemas last week and takes audiences to a whole new magical world with a spellbinding new cast of characters.

Susan Boyle wants a baby

Susan Boyle has revealed that she wants a baby

Adele adds second Brisbane show to meet demand

Singer Adele

FIND out where and when you can get tickets.

Pacific Rim 2 to film in Queensland

Charlie Hunnam and Rinko Kikuchi in a scene from the movie Pacific Rim.

SCI-FI sequel to employ nearly 300 Queensland-based crew members.

Brad Pitt quit family meeting

Brad Pitt reportedly "stormed out" of a meeting with his children

Kanye kills concert after just 30 minutes

Kanye West

Kanye West stormed off stage at his concert after just 30 minutes.

Davey Woder a real contender for X Factor title

The X Factor 2016 finalist Davey Woder.

MACKAY native, who now lives in Logan, gets all-star endorsement.

Bundaberg Industrial Investment Opportunity

96 Mount Perry Road, Bundaberg North 4670

Commercial "Northside Industrial Park" is an industrial community titled complex of 19 Lots. ... Call for...

"Northside Industrial Park" is an industrial community titled complex of 19 Lots. Located on the north side of Bundaberg on a major arterial road. The area is a...

5 BEDROOM HARDWOOD HOME - HUGE SHED

5 Birks Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 5 2 4 $349,990

They just don't make them like this anymore. A fantastic family home in sought after location, in the hub of so many schools and just a block from Bundaberg's...

PRICED TO GO - 3 UNITS RETURNING $555.00 PER WEEK !!

13 Curtis Street, Bundaberg South 4670

Unit 5 3 2 $329,900

OWNERS HAVE SLASHED THE PRICE AND MADE CLEAR INSTRUCTIONS THE PROPERTY MUST BE SOLD - RETURNING $555.00 PER WEEK - 3 UNITS, 1164m2 RES B ALLOTMENT Here is an...

RARE OPPORTUNITY TO PURCHASE 30,400M2 WITH 7 TITLES ON THE CITY GATES

41 Childers Road, Branyan 4670

Residential Land ARRAY OF POSSIBILITIES - WHAT WOULD YOU DO HERE? The site is ... Expressions of...

ARRAY OF POSSIBILITIES - WHAT WOULD YOU DO HERE? The site is comprised of seven allotments located formally described as Lot 23-29 on RP13526, the combined site...

AFFORDABLE HOME IN SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION

41 Wynter Street, Norville 4670

House 3 1 2 $199,000

An opportunity to purchase this affordable home with street appeal in popular Norville, just a short walk to the T.A.F.E Collage. Being less than ten minutes to...

SOLID STARTER HOME OR INVESTMENT

37 Duncraigen Street, Norville 4670

House 3 1 3 $245,000

Great family home in the center of everything. If location is important then look no further. This home is in the catchment area for the two most popular schools...

CIRCA 1900 QUEENSLANDER ON A 1710M2 BLOCK

63 Mount Perry Road, Bundaberg North 4670

House 4 2 2 $329,000

Situated high and dry on 1710m2 of lovely landscaped grounds just a few minutes from the Bundaberg C.B.D sits this warm circa 1900 low set Queenslander. The...

A STUNNING 365M2 HOME ON A SERENE 1 ACRE BLOCK OF LAND

38 Zorzan Drive, Gooburrum 4670

House 5 2 4 $520,000

On offer here is a stunning home situated in a premier acreage estate well out of flood comprising of upmarket executive homes. The estate features town water and...

HUGE, LEVEL, CLEAR 1240m2 RESIDENTIAL BLOCK- END OF CUL-DE-SAC

11 Simpson Crescent, Bundaberg East 4670

Residential Land Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac is this large 1240m2 vacant parcel of ... $129,000

Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac is this large 1240m2 vacant parcel of residential land. Conveniently located just a 5 minute drive to the Bundaberg C.B.D and less...

NEW PRICE- ACT NOW

38 Dunkirk Street, Svensson Heights 4670

House 4 2 2 $499,000

The vendors have reduced the price of this stunning home to meet the market. This modern coastal Queenslander in the tightly held pocket of Dunkirk Street...

40,000 Queenslanders to receive rent discount

Housing generic.

40,000 tenants across Queensland will have their rent cut

Local builder in on ground floor for $3b housing development

Launch of Harmony Estate at Palmview. Artist impression of the development.

Tradies looking at a decade of job security and growth on Coast

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

$10 million cash injection transforms CBD icon

The Goods Shed in Toowoomba. Image PHAB Architects

Mayor Paul Antonio has made the project council's top priority

A lazy $1.69m for this shed? They're not dreamin'

The Glebe tin shed that went for $1.69m.

Want your own shed? Nope, you can’t afford that.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!