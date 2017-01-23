30°
News

800 new jobs coming with NDIS to Bundaberg

Jim Alouat | 23rd Jan 2017 8:04 AM
FLYING FREE: The NDIS will help people with a disability live life to the full.
FLYING FREE: The NDIS will help people with a disability live life to the full. SrdjanPav

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THERE'S an economic explosion just around the corner for Bundaberg and it's happening in an unlikely industry.

The National Disability Insurance Scheme is to create a jobs boom for Bundaberg with government figures projecting a massive investment from the $50 million spent on the disability sector now to $150 million by June next year.

The NDIS workforce is estimated to employ about 400-450 workers which will triple to almost 1250 as the NDIS is rolled out across the region.

THE Bundaberg NDIS Community Preparedness Group is made up of local community service providers, the Primary Health Network, Bundaberg and Districts Chamber of Commerce, and local business consultants whose aim is to increase awareness of the scheme's potential in the region.

"If we are to capitalise on the projected $100 million boost to the local economy, we have to get the word out to the entire community,” chairman Damien Tracey said.

"The NDIS represents an enormous opportunity for the local business community.”

But it is the participants of the scheme who are set to reap the most. The National Disability Insurance Agency estimates 1500 residents rely on the NDIS now, which will increase to 3300 people by June next year.

"According to the NDIA's market position statement there are potentially 1800 people with disability

living in our community

for whom the state system does not currently provide funded support,” Mr Tracey said.

"This lack of support can limit people's ability to access education, employment, health care, recreation and sport - the very things most people take for granted,” he said.

To help businesses better understand the NDIS and what it could mean for them, a breakfast will be held by Bundaberg and District Chamber of Commerce next month.

Chamber president Yale Morgan said the breakfast was a great opportunity for businesses to learn about the scheme via a joint presentation from local, state and federal government representatives.

"From the point of view of businesses, they've got a whole new opportunity to market into and we need to capitalise on it,” Mr Morgan said.

"In terms of national spending, the NDIS will be second only to Medicare.”

Across the state, the scheme could create up to 36,000 newdisability sector jobs, according to the State Government.

Once the NDIS rollout is complete, it will inject about $4 billion into the state economy each year.

But a Productivity Commission review announced by the Federal Government on Friday has the state fearing the scheme could be watered down.

Disability Services Minister Coralee O'Rourke said: "Once fully rolled out in mid-2019, the NDIS will support more than 90,000 Queenslanders with disability and create up to 19,000 new jobs in the state's disability sector.”

"The NDIS is a vital reform for people with disability, giving them the choice and control to live the life they choose, and that is something that can't be taken away from the thousands of Queenslanders who will enter the scheme.” Disability Services Minister Coralee O'Rourke said.

"It's simply not good enough and I have written to (federal) Social Services Minister Christian Porter to stress that the true intent of the NDIS cannot compromised.”

The Chamber breakfast will be held on February 14 at The Waves.

To book, visit www.bundabergchamber. com.au.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bundaberg business jobs ndis

Just In

Foodies' scavenger hunt: are you up for it?

IF YOU want to give your tastebuds the flavour sensations of a lifetime, here is the ultimate foodie’s scavenger hunt through Brisbane.

5 minutes with Israel Folau on footy, life and love

Israel Folau and Silver Fern netballer Maria Tutaia announced their engagement last last year.

WE CAUGHT up with football star and Brisbane ex-pat Israel Folau.

10 reasons to head to South Bank this summer

Head to the only inner-city beach in Australia!

South Bank has a ridiculous amount of fun things to do.

Five mammoth events you need in your life

No Caption

BRISBANE isn’t known for doing things by halves…

How to make your child's every dream come true...

Take a dip at South Bank in the inner-city beach.

‘I DON’T want to do fun things, Mum and Dad’… said no child ever!

How to do Eat Street the right way

Know where to start and where to end to avoid a huge food coma before you get to experience all the goodies!

EVERY Friday and Saturday night, Hamilton comes alive.

You can do WHAT in Brisbane?!

Talk about arriving in style! Take your pub crawl to the next level with a helicopter!

BET you didn't know you could do these things in Brisbane...

Girl falls from Kennedy Bridge

Girl falls from Kennedy Bridge

PARAMEDICS have taken a 14-year-old girl to hospital after she fell from the Kennedy Bridge overnight.

The cheap local servo drivers cross town for

KEEPING IT LOCAL: Liberty Service Station, Bargara.

Owners pride themselves on "keeping it local”

Mammino Ice Cream creator joyful to the end

THE FUN ONE: Anthony Mammino, pictured on his macadamia farm, was "always encouraging mischief”.

Family opens up on ice cream creator's lymphoma battle

OUR SAY: 1am lockout laws not the answer to pub violence

Often the drinking starts well before the club or hotel.

Mandatory scanning at clubs and last drinks laws better option

Local Partners

OPINION: It's time to stand up for the older people in our community

WE NEED more beds available for our aged, not less.

How to tell if that jellyfish is deadly or not

While not all jellyfish are deadly, some of them like the bluebottle can still pack a punch.

What to look for and what to do if you're stung

Workshops to help senior drivers

ROAD SHOW: Seniors are urged to head along to discuss road safety at two events next week.

Special events to be held

Gig Guide Thursday, January 19-Sunday, January 22

Gig Guide.

Chill out with some tunes at your favourite hangout.

Master artists showing pastels at Gin Gin

PASTEL POWER: A piece by Tricia Taylor from the Pastel Society of Australia.

Contemporary Master Artists of Australia has opened at Gin Gin

Nicole reveals her biggest parenting challenges

Nicole reveals her biggest parenting challenges

NICOLE Kidman says her kids are ‘deeply attuned to their mother’s moods’.

Suicide Squad director reveals his regrets about the film

Margot Robbie in a scene from the movie Suicide Squad.

DIRECTOR of superhero flick on what he’d change about ‘flawed’ film.

Meet the new Marco on MasterChef Australia: Yotam Ottolenghi

Israeli-born, London-based chef Yotam Ottolenghi will be a guest chef for a week on the 2017 season of MasterChef Australia.

AFTER Marco’s defection to Seven, MasterChef signs a true food hero.

Big Bang spin-off to be about kid Sheldon

Jim Parsons in a scene from the TV series The Big Bang Theory.

Actor Jim Parsons has dished on an upcoming Big Bang Theory spin-off

How Adam Brand’s Nashville dream fell apart

Country music singer Adam Brand talks about how heartbreak stopped him chasing his Nashville dream.

SINGER reveals how heartbreak stopped him from chasing his dream.

Play tackles the tough subjects

The Elephant in the Room is a new play presented by Creative Regions.

Play on teen issues

What's on the small screen this week

Grant Denyer will host Channel 10's Australia Day concert from the Sydney Opera House.

STAR-studded Australia Day celebrations and fascinating docos.

YOUR TREE CHANGE

82 Commodore Drive, South Bingera 4670

House 3 1 4 $259,000

Situated around a 10-minute drive to Bundaberg's major shopping and retail hub being Sugarland Shopping Town, Johanna Boulevard and more sits this picturesque...

FAMILY HOME WITH POOL and WORKSHOP

24 Greathead Road, Kepnock 4670

House 3 1 4 $250,000

Located in the popular suburb of Kepnock, a short drive to schools and shopping centres and being less than 10 minutes to CBD. Three generous bedrooms in total...

PRIVATE PEACEFUL PANORAMIC RURAL VIEWS

378 Bungadoo, Bungadoo 4671

House 3 2 2 $429,000

- Magnificent 5year old 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with polished floors, on 12.5 acres or 5.04 HA of Paradise. - Private peaceful and tranquil panoramic views from...

BEST VALUE BRICK IN AVENELL HEIGHTS!

13 McLachlan Drive, Avenell Heights 4670

House 3 1 1 $239,000

This solid brick home with great street appeal has come onto the market at a price that reflects the owners need to sell and sell quickly. Each of the rooms are a...

BRAND NEW FAMILY HOME

2 Tesch Street, Thabeban 4670

House 4 2 2 $378,000

Buy a brand new and headache free 4 bedroom family home here at 2 Tesch Street, Thabeban. This home has only just been built and is ready for you to just move in...

A MUCH-LOVED HOME

34a Beatrice Street, Walkervale 4670

House 2 1 1 $179,000

Situated in popular Walkervale on a 635m2 corner block sits this much-loved post war home. The home has had the same owner living and loving this as their home for...

OUTSTANDING VALUE CLOSE TO RIFLE RANGE BEACH

23 Explorers Way, Bargara 4670

House 4 2 2 $369,000

We highly suggest that you do not delay organising your inspection of this outstanding value 4 bedroom coastal home within short proximity to the golden sands of...

BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED UNIT AND COMPLEX

1 / 56 Heaps Street, Avenell Heights 4670

Unit 2 1 1 $219,000

Positioned in an outstanding must see and home proud security gated boutique complex is this easy care unit. This well maintained property consists of 2 great...

POOL+ MULTIPLE LIVING AREAS IN GREAT LOCATION

3 Somers Street, Kepnock 4670

House 3 1 2 $269,000

Be quick to snap up this great size and priced to sell 3 bedroom home suited to those wanting extra space and size at an affordable price ! Attributes of this...

FIRST CLASS POSITION TO BE SOLD - ABSOLUTELY IMMACULATE!

193 Woongarra Scenic Drive, Bargara 4670

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Enjoy ocean front perfection, this beautifully presented residence owns one of Bargara's most dynamic settings with expansive and unrestrictive views that are...

Stockland's $150m pitch: Build it and they will come

Gladstone Marina. The Gladstone Regional Council offers a range of exciting job opportunities. Photo Contributed: Murray Ware.

Here's why we need to see Stockland upgrade start soon.

New Coastline Realty owners have wealth of experience

COASTLINE REALTY: Emma Bauer and Charlie Winten.

Passion, strong local knowledge and a commitment to the local region

Bundaberg market set for "steady growth” in 2017

CoreLogic property statistics reveal the region's median house price dropped 9.6% to $249,000 and the median unit price fell 10.2% to $260,500 in the September quarter.

Region's median house price drops 9.6% to $249,000 in three months

By the water's edge

Secure your seachange

HOT PROPERTY: Money to spend on land, buildings

File picture.

Sale, leasing of industrial real estate picks up in Mackay

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!