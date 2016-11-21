8 jobs you can get in Bundaberg now

AS Bundaberg retailers prepare for the festive period, job seekers are well placed to make the most of the busy time.

Here are a few of the jobs that are now available in the region.

1. The Good Guys

Part-time retail sales: The Good Guys Bundaberg are seeking part-time workers to join their showroom floor. The company says employees will benefit from a team environment with a focus on customer service. Sales targets and commissions apply.

2. ANZ

Casual service consultant: ANZ Bundaberg is looking to employ a casual consultant who has excellent customer service skills along with an ability to help achieve branch targets. The applicant is encouraged to have cash handling experience and strong communication skills. This is an entry-level position.

3. Cafe

Barista: A retail/coffee shop in Bundaberg West needs a part-time barista with at least one-year's experience.

4. Guzman Y Gomez

Assistant restaurant manager: The funky Mexican eatery is looking to employ an assistant manager to help with the general running of the store. The successful applicant must have proven experience in a leadership role in the retail and food and beverage industry. However, attitude is paramount at GYG and a cheerful, vibrant personality is a must.

5. JB Hi-Fi

Retail sales: Home entertainment juggernaut JB Hi-Fi is looking for full-time and part-time sales employees at the Bundaberg store. If this sounds like somewhere you'd like to work, they need people who can work in a fast-paced environment with excellent communication skills. And as a bonus, generous staff discounts are also up for grabs for employees. Too sweet.

6. Strandbags

Casual retail assistant: This one's in the bag if you can show you are committed to customer satisfaction and sales. Strandbags needs a casual staff with two years' minimum sales experience who is proven to be a team player. Flexibility with working hours is key. They also offer generous staff discounts and competitive hourly rates.

7. Dan Murphy's

Customer assistant: Here's one for liquor lovers. Beer, wine and spirit retailer Dan Murhpy's is seeking a customer assistant in a causal capacity who is available between 8am and 10pm Monday to Sunday. The liquor store is after someone with heart who strives to do the right thing for customers. Oh, and a positive attitude is also a winner.

8. St Luke's Anglican

Receptionist: The primary school is looking for a permanent part-time receptionist to work Thursdays and Fridays, commencing Friday, January 27 next year. If you're considering applying, you need to have demonstrated previous experience and the ability to perform emergency life support, CPR and knowledgeable in first aid.