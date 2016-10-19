$70m development dream moves a step closer to reality

GRAND PLANS: Bargara developer Bill Moorhead is hoping to hear from the community during the public submission stage of his multi-million dollar housing development along the coast, south of Bargara.

THE proposed multi-million dollar Headlands development south of Bargara has reached another significant milestone with a public consultation period now underway.

The $70 million 36.9ha coastal project is the brainchild of Bargara developer Bill Moorhead.

Mr Moorhead's family-owned company Multilow is behind the proposed development, which will see more than 328 residential lots built on a block of land between Bargara and Innes Park.

"Council is now at the point of whether they will approve it or not and what conditions may be put on it,” he said.

Mr Moorhead says speaking to people across the region he was hearing positive feedback about the development, something he hoped would continue during the public submissions stage.

"When they're rezoning, the opportunity to have a say traditionally, and incorrectly, assumes that people that make submissions must be complaining about the project.

ON TRACK: Insite SJC's Geoff Campbell putting up a sign . Contributed

"I would love to hear both negative and positive remarks on the development.”

On Tuesday WYLD Projects, a group which helps at-risk youths, planted 1000 native trees on the land.

"I'm big on this becoming a marquee project which shows the fantastic, natural attributes of the district,” Mr Moorhead said.

After about 15 pre-lodgement meetings with Bundaberg Regional Council and the State Government, Mr Moorhead says he is hopeful of an approval after a development application was lodged earlier in the year.

"They (government) have been good to deal with,” Mr Moorhead said.

"It seems we have got over most of these hurdles which you expect on a development of this size.”

An Economic Impact Study commissioned by Lawrence Consulting estimates the construction stage alone would generate $160 million and create more than 550 jobs.

The public submission period ends on November 30.