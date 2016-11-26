$700K for Bundy sports clubs

BUNDABERG sporting clubs and organisations are to gain $700,000 in the latest $16.5 million sport and recreational grant set across Queensland.

"Here in Bundaberg our sporting groups are a key part of our community and I know that many locals are involved in all sorts of sporting clubs and organisations which are helping build a stronger local community,” Member for Bundaberg, Leanne Donaldson said.

"They are usually run by volunteers - mums and dads and others who give up their time to play a role in building our community's future.

"So it's good to see them recognised through funding programs and grants such as those announced today.”

The funding is a part of an initiative to provide clubs with sufficient facilities and equipment to encourage an increase in sport participation.

More than 30 Bundaberg and Wide Bay region sporting clubs and organisations will be benefited from this round of funding.

Under the Get Playing Places and Spaces program some of the local clubs include the Bundaberg Clay Target Club have received $55,067 to upgrade clay target shooting facility to voice-activated traps and the Bundaberg & District Tennis Association has been awarded $66,732 to upgrade lighting to six tennis courts.

Clubs gaining funds from Get Clubs Going include the Bundaberg Surf Life Saving Club with $7500 to purchase equipment including a surf ski and long boards. The Burnett River Dragon Boat Club received $7500 to purchase a trailer to support dragon boating and the Bundaberg Four Wheel Drive Club gained $7416 to provide level 1 drive and recover certificates to new participants and level 4 training and assessment for volunteer trainers.