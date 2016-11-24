$600k funding for Bundaberg resilience projects

COMMUNITY RESILIENCE: Assistant Minister for Local Government and Infrastructure Glenn Butcher and Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson meeting with local SES about government funding for the Bundaberg Region in the lead up to storm season.Photo Contributed

ALMOST $600,000 of funding for four Bundaberg community resilience projects have been granted boosting the region's capabilities during another major flood event.

The community projects include:

$39,000 to enhance resilience knowledge and improve SES capability in Childers and Bundaberg

$181,560 for the Branyan Drive culvert upgrade to improve the flood evacuation route

$42,000 for a flood-resilient river gauge at Walla as well as three additional gauges within the Bundaberg region

$327,600 for the Windemere Road culvert upgrade to improve emergency access to areas of Bargara and Innes Park

Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson joined Queensland Assistant Minister for Local Government and Infrastructure Glenn Butcher to announce the funding.

"The floods of 2011 and 2013 had a devastating impact on our community,” Ms Donaldson said.

"I know first-hand that the people of Bundaberg are resilient by nature and projects such as these are vital to improve the community's resilience.

"This funding is in addition to the work being done in the Bundaberg Flood Protection Study.

"The study is due to be completed by the end of the year with community engagement on the 10-year action plan to occur in 2017.”