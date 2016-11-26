28°
$5m fund for biofuture ideas

26th Nov 2016 5:00 AM

QUEENSLAND biofutures companies now have access to a $5 million development fund to make their bright ideas into commercial products.

Minister for State Development and Minister for Natural Resources and Mines Dr Anthony Lynham announced the latest biofutures industry boost at QUT's biofutures pilot plant at Banyo on Brisbane's northside.

"The biofutures industry development fund will help companies bridge that last gap in the funding and investment cycle," he said.

"It will take them from having a commercial-ready product or process to the point where they can  access venture capital and get into production.

"The development fund will be an avenue that makes it easier to bring innovations to market."

The development fund is the latest of several key initiatives laid out in the Palaszczuk Government's Biofutures 10-Year Roadmap and Action Plan.

The plan underpins the government's vision for a $1 billion sustainable and export-oriented industrial biotechnology and bioproducts sector by 2025.

Expression of interest have been called to attract Queensland, Australian and international investors to develop biorefineries in regional Queensland. EOIs for this $4 million biofutures industry acceleration program close in January 2017.

In August, Premier Annastascia signed a statement of co-operation with the United States Navy agreeing to explore the research, development, supply and sale of advanced "drop-in" alternative fuels as part of the Navy's "Great Green Fleet" initiative.

Dr Lynham was speaking at a visit to a QUT pilot plant, where university researchers are piloting hydrothermal liquefaction - a process for converting biomass into fuels and other advanced bioproducts.

"Hydrothermal liquefaction is just one example of an advanced technology that companies might seek to bring to large-scale commercial application as our biofutures industry grows," he said.

"This fund will support companies pursuing innovative ideas, enhancing Queensland's reputation as a supportive investment location for the industrial biotechnology and bioproducts sector."

Companies will have to meet seven criteria to be eligible, including:                     
• having their main production base in Queensland
• being able to use commercially available plant and technology
• having been unable to source the final funding they need to start construction.
Eligible applicants will then need to produce a business case and demonstrate value for money, including the number of jobs their project will generate.
The fund is open now at dsd.qld.gov.au

$5m fund for biofuture ideas

Dr Anthony Lynham. Santos GLNG's first shipment of LNG leaves Curtis Island bound for Korea after years of construction. Photo Paul Braven / The Observer

Industry boost announced

