55-year-old driver more than twice the limit at 10.30am

OVER THE LIMIT: Police have charged four men with drink driving in Bundy over two days.

POLICE have charged four people with drink drivers in two days in Bundy - including a 55-year-old more than twice the limit at 10.30 in the morning.

Senior Constable Danielle Loftus said Bundaberg officers from three policing divisions busted drivers over the limit on January 27 and 29.

The four men, aged between 27 and 61, had varying blood alcohol levels - and one failed to provide a breath sample.

Snr Const Loftus said a 30-year-old Bundaberg East man blew 0.180 when he was pulled over on Bourbong St about 10.30pm on January 27.

He is due to appear at the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on March 23. He was also charged with driving unlicensed.

Then on January 27 about 11.45pm on Woongarra St, a 27-year-old Thabeban man was charged with one count each of drink driving and failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis.

He is expected to front Bundaberg Magistrates Court on March 23.

Two days later, police charged the other two men with drink driving.

The first, a 55-year-old Childers man, blew .129 about 10.30am on Churchill St, Childers.

He is scheduled to appear in Childers Magistrates Court on February 17.

About 10.20pm on Bauer St, Bargara, a 61-year-old Bargara man was pulled over by police, blew 0.052 and was issued a Notice to Appear at Bundaberg Magistrates Court on February 9.