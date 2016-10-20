28°
53,000 full-time jobs lost in Australia

20th Oct 2016 11:03 AM

MORE than 50,000 full-time jobs disappeared in Australia last month - replaced by more than 40,000 part-time positions.

Despite this, Australia's official unemployment rate has fallen to 5.6% - only because the number of people looking for work dropped.

There are now 54,100 less full-time jobs than nine months ago and 130,000 more part-time jobs.

The fall in unemployment was driven by a drop in the participation rate - those looking for work -  from 64.7 to 64.5 per cent.

The Bureau of Statistics estimates that 53,000 full-time positions disappeared in September, only partly replaced by 43,200 new part-time jobs.

Just In

Little Mia the face of telethon for sick kids

Little Mia the face of telethon for sick kids

LITTLE Mia Pearce is the face of this year's children's hospital telethon.

UPDATE: Rescuer nominated for bravery award

QUICK THINKING: Sherylea Jones and Mick Gray, with Arabella, helped save the lives of two tourists at Elliott Heads.

Complete strangers come together to save tourists

Local jobs focus: Council calls next tenders for Multiplex

BIG PLANS: The second stage of the multi-purpose facility includes the construction of the sports hall, stage, entry foyer, commercial kitchen, plant rooms, landscaping, bathrooms and function rooms.

$12m project must create jobs for Bundy

A year later and photo still captures audiences

PICTURE TELLS A STORY: Shirley Greenhalgh as captured by Brad Marsellos at Avenell Bros.

Photo wins national award

Rowing a timeless hobby for Bundy ladies

THE 5.30am starts, male competition and physical exertion did little to deter one group of women from rowing to their hearts content in the 60s.

Movie feast hits Bundy

LINEUP: TheTurkish film Mustang headlines the Travelling Film Festival in Bundaberg at the Moncrieff Theatre.

In the mood for something different?

Workshops to show you how to bring puppets to life

STRING SECTION: Two puppet-making workshops will be held in the region.

Ever wanted to know how to make puppets?

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Air-con upgrade for Moncrieff theatre

Moncrieff Entertainment Centre.Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail

Cooler theatre on the way

Shaynna'a blazing a stylish trail on television

Shaynna'a blazing a stylish trail on television

SHE'S the interior designer with no less than three shows on ours screens at the moment. Shaynna Blaze shares some of her style secrets with APN's The Guide.

  • TV

  • 20th Oct 2016 12:00 PM

Ciara felt "empowered" after losing her baby weight

Ciara

The 'I Bet' hitmaker was glad to drop the 60 pounds

Kim Kardashian West had tape tied around head in hold-up

Kim Kardashian West

"One of the gang kept telling her to shut up."

Madonna's filthy poll vow to Hillary Clinton supporters

Madonna

It's probably not the endorsement that Hillary Clinton wanted

What's on the big screen this week

Tom Cruise in a scene from the movie Jack Reacher: Never Go Back.

TOM Cruise returns to kick some butt as Jack Reacher.

MOVIE REVIEW: No blaze of glory for Dan Brown's Inferno

SAVING THE WORLD AGAIN: Tom Hanks and Felicity Jones in a scene from the movie Inferno.

Tom Hanks and director Ron Howard team up again in Inferno.

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E9 - bachelor boy band

Georgia Love and Osher Gunsberg in a scene from The Bachelorette.

FANS farewell fire fighter Cam, aka Mr May.

SNEAK PEAK: First look at the "bizarre” new draft SEQ Plan

The draft plan for the development of SEQ to 2041 has been released.

Guide to where developments can happen released

SEQ is the 'greatest market': property guru John McGrath

SPEAKER: John McGrath of McGrath Estate Agents is today's guest speaker at the Better Business Breakfast.

SEQ is the "greatest" real estate market, says property guru.

Bank could add towns to 'high-risk' home loan list

Suburban housing in Glenvale, Toowoomba, Friday, October 17, 2014. Photo Kevin Farmer / The Chronicle

NEW Gladstone region towns could be added unwanted bank list.

Tenants renting rooms on Airbnb breaching lease

Rental properties.

Tenants renting rooms on Airbnb is a no no

Developer: Dusit Thani finance crisis 'just a small hiccup'

ON TRACK: Springfield Land Chairman, Maha Sinnathamby, Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale, Developer Richard Turner and Springfield Land Deputy Chairman, Bob Sharpless, at the recent resort sod turning ceremony.

Project remains firmly on track

Heavyweight enters real estate market

Des Besanko principal and director of Raine and Horne Springfield.

Major rebranding which has seen two big name brands merge