51 declare bankruptcy during dismal quarter in Bundy

BUNDABERG residents are struggling to pay off their debt with the number of people falling into financial ruin rising.

The number of people in Bundy who became insolvent between July and September rose to 44, up from 37 between March and June.

According to Australian Financial Security Authority figures, there were seven insolvent Bundy businesses in July to September, the same number as the previous quarter.

The total number of insolvencies in Bundaberg last quarter was 51, up from 44 between March and June.

It comes on the back of a numbers of businesses shutting including Metro Tiles, CAMit and Kurtz Transport, and the figures suggest job losses like these are starting to impact Bundaberg families.

All up, 34 locals stared down the barrel of bankruptcy, but 17 secured debt agreements.

It means one in every 1266 Bundy locals fell insolvent in the last quarter.

Across Queensland, 2325 people became bankrupt or insolvent, down 159 from the previous quarter.

As we move into the busy Christmas period, people are being warned to not rack up a sizeable debt.

Australia's corporate regulator ASIC, through its MoneySmart website, offers tips and tricks to help as Aussies plan to spend about $1079 on average during the holiday season.

MoneySmart says during the post-Christmas debt hangover, 80% of shoppers pay off their debt within three months, 11% in three to six months, and 7% of people take more than seven months to pay off Christmas debts.

MoneySmart offers tips including keeping your repayments up to reduce interest, close each account as it is paid off then lower the limit of your final credit card.

The MoneySmart website also has phone and tablet apps that build budgets and track spending.

TOP TIPS