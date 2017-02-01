News

500 strangled in DV attacks, fears lives will be lost

Jackie Sinnerton, The Courier-Mail | 1st Feb 2017 5:52 AM

MORE than 500 Queenslanders have been charged with non-lethal strangulation, sparking fears that more lives could be lost in domestic violence incidents.

Strangulation, in a relationship, is seen as a high indicator that killing could follow.

Speaking after the Pimpama murder-suicide, DV Connect chief executive Di Mangan said it is well known to those working in domestic violence courts that choking a partner is a red flag when it comes to granting bail.

The new offence of non-­lethal strangulation was introduced into Queensland for a reason - to protect the victims.
"Non-lethal strangulation can escalate to deadly consequences and should be treated very seriously in the courts," she said.

"I can't comment on the Pimpama case, as to why David Bradford was on bail following a choking charge, but the new offence of non-­lethal strangulation was introduced into Queensland for a reason - to protect the victims.

"Choking has a devastating effect and women are left with immobilising fear that makes it hard for them to function."

Bradford is believed to have murdered his wife before killing himself. He was on bail for domestic violence offences, including choking.

Police, court representatives and first responders are to be further educated on the link between domestic homicide and non-lethal strangulation this month when world experts from the Training Institute on Strangulation Prevention arrive in the state.

Freya Morgan from Brisbane Domestic Violence Service said it was important deaths did not go unnoticed.

Data from Destroy the Joint, which counts deaths from violence to women in Australia, shows 71 incidents last year - 18 in Queensland.

This year to January 23 there was one Queensland incident, and three nationwide.
 

NATIONAL 24/7 CRISIS SERVICES

  1. Lifeline: 13 11 14
  2. Suicide Call Back Service: 1300 659 467
  3. MensLine Australia: 1300 78 99 78
  4. beyondblue: 1300 22 46 36
  5. Kids Helpline: 1800 55 1800
News Corp Australia

Topics:  crime domestic violence strangulation

