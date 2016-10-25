$390,000 project kicks off at Baldwin Swamp

UPGRADE: The first stage of works at Baldwin Swamp.

WORK has started on a $390,000 project to build bikeways and paths at the Baldwin Swamp environmental area.

Bundaberg Regional Council roads and drainage spokesman Wayne Honor said the project included construction of road crossings, bridges and pathways.

"Safety work on the Princess St entry has been completed, which has improved connectivity between Baldwin Swamp and the existing pathway network and work is now underway within Baldwin Swamp itself,” Cr Honor said.

"This will include modification to an existing timber bridge and the replacement of another bridge with a new three metre wide structure crossing the lagoon north of the shelter shed.

"A 97m section of concrete pathway will also be constructed to enable cyclists and pedestrians to bypass the shelter shed area which is often booked for private functions.”

Council sport and recreation spokesperson David Batt welcomed the project.

"Council is dedicated to expanding our regional network of pathways to create safer exercise and recreational opportunities,” Cr Batt said.

Division 9 Councillor Judy Peters said the pathway upgrade would be a welcome addition to a popular community area, with work expected to be completed next month.

"Baldwin Swamp is an incredible natural precinct and these pathway extensions will no doubt enhance its popularity, whether it be for a casual family stroll to enjoy the sights or a vigorous cycle,” Cr Peters said.

"It really is a testament to the wonderful lifestyle we enjoy in the Bundaberg region when you can drive a couple of minutes from our CBD area and discover this slice of peace and tranquillity.”

The project is jointly funded by the council and the Queensland Government through the 2015-16 Cycle Network Local Government Grants Program.

Main Roads and Road Safety Minister Mark Bailey said the government was committed to improving the safety of the transport network, including making it easier and safer for more people to ride bikes.

"This grant will provide better facilities for cyclists, improve the safety and convenience of the local cycle network and encourage more people to cycle more often.”