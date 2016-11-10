33-year-old ordered to stand trial

A 33-YEAR-OLD man has been committed to the Bundaberg District Court to stand trial for allegedly holding a man against his will and threatening him at gun point.

Wayne Andrew Russell faces one count each of deprivation of liberty, threatening violence at night and attempting to pervert the course of justice in relation to an incident at a Ann St address in July.

During yesterday's committal, police prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland handed up the prosecution's evidence including 14 witness statements -amongst which was the alleged victim's - voice recordings of the Triple 0 calls made to emergency services, phone records and photos of ammunition and a baseball bat.

The matter will be heard in the Bundaberg District Court at a date to be set with Russell remanded in custody.