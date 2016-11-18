32 insurance claims lodged in wake of Bundy storm

STORM DAMAGE: Many residents had fences blown over at Moore Park after the storm.

RACQ has received 32 insurance claims from Bundaberg and Childers residents affected by wild weather that lashed the region last weekend.

An RACQ spokeswoman said 26 house-related and six motor vehicle claims had been received in relation to the storm, which swept the region causing power outages and trees to fall.

The insurance provider is calling on Bundaberg people to be prepared for storm season.

"Be safety conscious, both in your home and with your behaviour, for wild weather before it hits,” the spokeswoman said.

"Queensland summer storms generally come and go quickly, but their effects can last for years - so people need to be across safety advice and take it seriously.”

The spokeswoman said people should:

clear their yards of debris

pack an emergency kit

have an evacuation plan

make sure their insurance is up to date and provides adequate coverage

"If you're caught out on the road in a storm, always remember: if it's flooded, forget it,” the spokeswoman said.

"Obey all signs and directions from emergency services, and don't ever gamble on your, or your potential rescuers' lives by ignoring warnings.”