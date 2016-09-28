32% believe fireball in the sky was a UFO

WHILE most experts in the field are putting Monday night's cosmic happening down to a meteorite or asteroid, people in the Gladstone region are thinking a little more creatively.

In a poll run by the NewsMail's sister publication the Gladstone Observer, 32% of people who voted said they believed the fireball was a UFO.

Just 6% said they believed it was an asteroid, with 23% agreeing with the meteorite theory.

Despite a US expert saying the light wasn't caused by a Chinese craft crashing to earth, 17% of voters thought it was.

One per cent of voters in the poll said they believed it was a plane crash.