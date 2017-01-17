32°
30 domestic violence call-outs in 3 days in Bundy

Carolyn Archer
| 17th Jan 2017 5:43 PM
DIFFERENT FACTORS: Senior Constable Danielle Loftus said it was unclear what had caused a spike in reports of family violence.
DIFFERENT FACTORS: Senior Constable Danielle Loftus said it was unclear what had caused a spike in reports of family violence. Paul Donaldson BUN281016ACC1

POLICE are continuing to respond to an alarming number of domestic violence reports, with 30 incidents across the region reported in just three days.

Between Saturday and Monday, officers were called out to homes across Bundaberg as well as residences at Moore Park Beach and Bargara.

The shocking figures come after it was revealed Bundaberg police responded to 115 domestic and family violence incidents between December 24 and January 3.

District crime prevention co-ordinator Senior Constable Danielle Loftus said it was unclear if the high numbers were an indication of offences becoming more prevalent or if people were now more likely to report matters.

"Some of them are contravening an order so it's a repeat call that we've had to go to a person's place, and there's eight new applications,” she said.

Snr Const Loftus said it was unclear why there had been a spike in offences but she urged victims, perpetrators and family members who suspected domestic violence to take action.

"It could still be because it is that holiday period,” she said.

"And also possibly that a lot of people are aware that the behaviour is unaccepted and the reports do come in.

"It could be people being concerned for others, and people are being encouraged to report it.

"At the same time people are being encouraged to consider their behaviour and if they do have issues with anger, aggression and controlling behaviour, then to seek support for themselves.”

For 24-hour support phone DVConnect on 1800 811 811 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

