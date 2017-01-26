293 new homes to be built at Kalkie

BUNDY INVESTMENT: A new retirement village consisting of 293 homes will be built at Kalkie.

EARTHWORKS will soon start on a $100 million development at Kalkie and the developer says it will bring a little taste of Bargara to the eastern suburbs of Bundaberg.

A 293-home retirement village will begin being built within six months and shares a lot of similarities with Palm Lakes Resort at Bargara.

Apart from the 293 houses, the village will include a communal building, manager's residence, tennis courts, a cinema and clubhouse facilities.

It will be situated at 134 Telegraph Rd within short distance of Aldi Kepnock and the recently approved Kepnock Central Shopping Centre.

"They're both drawcards for people to live close by for the convenience,” developer Giani Gorza said.

Mr Gorza, who is behind the project, believes the over-50s housing estate will appeal to many people who want to enjoy their privacy but be a part of community hub.

"We know Palm Lakes Resort has been going fantastic but not everyone wants to live at Bargara,” he said.

"This will give them the option to have the same concept in town.

"You live in an individual house but you've got all the amenities like swimming pools, tennis court, bowling greens, cinema room and clubhouse facilities.”

Mr Gorza said the development had been approved by Bundaberg Regional Council some years ago but had been put on the back burner as he concentrated on other projects.

"We finished our new Tradelink site on Bargara Rd and then there was the former Alloway club,” he said.

With an ageing population, Mr Gorza believes there will be strong demand for these type of homes in the future.

"It's a lifestyle village so you can go away for six months and then come back and it's all been looked after for you but it's also an active retirement village,” Mr Gorza said.

"It's popular down in southern states.”

Mr Gorza is now seeking a two-year extension to the existing approval.