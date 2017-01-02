28°
23 new things happening in the Bundy region in 2017

Ashley Clark
| 2nd Jan 2017 11:30 AM

THE saying "new year, new you" will ring especially true for Bundaberg in 2017 with plenty of things being introduced to the region.

From produce markets, a CBD revamp, new shops, the launch of tasty local beer and more, Bundaberg is set to have a lot more to offer in the new year.

Here is a list of just some of the things we can look forward to in 2017.

 

An artist's impression of the new markets.

1. Lana's Farmers Markets

It's been described as Bundaberg's newest social hub, eatery and produce market and it will be opening very soon.

Creator's Cliff Crampton and Kellie Sheehy said they wanted to provide a unique space that offered two distinct types of markets: fresh produce and food during the day and an Eat Street-style during the night.

Positioned on 8800sq m, the markets will be all-weather proof and will feature stalls in large shipping containers, entertainment and plenty of parking.

Initial plans are to operate every Saturday.

The area, which is situated on Stancer Crt behind Spotlight, is in its final stages of construction and will open to the public in the new year.

 

The new neighbourhood shopping centre, to be known as Stockland Kensington, will occupy approximately 3ha of land south of Sugarland Shoppingtown, with access off Takalvan St. WORK BEGINS: An artist impression of the new Stockland Kensington, which is being developed on the site of the former Bunnings Warehouse off Takalvan St.Photo Contributed Contributed

2. Stockland Kensington

The $30 million Stockland Kensington complex, situated in the former Bunnings building on Takalvan St, is on schedule to open in late March, 2017.

The new centre, located adjacent to Sugarland Shoppingtown in Bundaberg West, will be anchored by a full-line, 4500sq m Coles supermarket and a 150sq m Liquorland outlet.

It will also feature The Reject Shop plus a cafe, sushi train, noodles, kebab shop, beautician and nail bar.

 

Work on the gas pipeline at the Bundaberg Port. Craig Warhurst

3. Bundaberg Port Gas Pipeline

The $19.8 million, 28.5km Bundaberg Port Gas Pipeline to Bundaberg is set to be open in 2017.

The multi-million-dollar project is part of a development agreement between the Queensland Government and Australian Gas Networks for the delivery and operation of the pipeline.

The Queensland Government has estimated the project's construction would create 45 jobs, including about 15 local construction jobs.

The pipeline will have the capacity to deliver 0.7 terrajoules of gas per day above that required to meet Knauf's needs of 925 terrajoules per day, it also had the potential to fuel new businesses and industries, and create further additional jobs in the area.

The pipeline is expected to be operational in early 2017.

 

UNDER CONSTRUCTION: A skeleton of the Knauf plasterboard factory is beginning to take shape at Bundaberg Port. Mike Knott BUN250816KNAUF6

4. Knauf Plasterboard

The world-leading plasterboard manufacturer announced its approval for the construction of the facility at the Bundaberg Port last January.

Knauf Plasterboard Limited is a subsidiary of the Knauf Group and manufactures plasterboard, modern insulation materials, plasters and accessories.

The family company has 225 facilities and 70 mines in five different continents with more than 25,000 employees worldwide.

The Bundaberg facility will hire 70 new employees.

Commissioning will be at the end of 2016 and beginning of 2017.

 

SOLAR PLAN: Jack Dempsey and Adam Wyatt at the Rubyanna Waste Water Treatment Plant site. Photo: Eliza Goetze / NewsMail Eliza Goetze

5. Rubyanna Waste Water Treatment

The $71 Smillion Rubyanna Waste Water Treatment Plant is the single-largest infrastructure project undertaken by Bundaberg Regional Council.

The plant, which will have a construction footprint of about 3ha , is on a 126-ha site and will be built with state-of-the-art technology with a focus on odour control and environmental outcomes.

Rubyanna, as a greenfield site, would incorporate the latest technologies that would provide the best community and environmental outcomes.

Mayor Jack Dempsey said all being well, the Rubyanna project should be nearing completion about November next year.

 

Tenders have gone out for stage 2 of the multiplex development. Mike Knott BUN191016MULTIPLEX3

6. Multiplex

The Multiplex, at 1 Civic Ave, is part of the redevelopment of the old showgrounds.

The $15 million facility will also accommodate the PCYC, a three-court arena, gymnastics hall, gym, group fitness area and food preparation facilities and will be used as a major evacuation centre during natural disasters.

Stage two of the multi-purpose facility project is currently being constructed and includes the construction of the sports hall, stage and green rooms, main entry foyer, commercial kitchen, plant rooms, landscaping, bathrooms and function rooms.

The project is expected to be complete in October next year.

 

SKY HIGH: Trevor Walden captured this unique view of the ex-HMAS Tobruk being towed into the Burnett River from his helicopter.Photo: Trevor Walden

7. Tobruk

Tobruk docked for the last time in December in preparation for two years of work that will allow her to be sunk off the coast of Elliott Heads and turned into a world-class dive site.

Work will begin next year with the Tobruk to provide a new tourism attraction to the Wide Bay region and a rise in domestic and international visitors to the region.

It will also provide much needed long-term, sustainable jobs for locals.

 

NEW ESTATE: Charlie Winter, Councillor Greg Barnes, Ron and Caress Lowe, David Cupit and Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett open the Bargara Beach Estate on Moodies Road. Paul Donaldson BUN091216EST2

8. Bargara Beach Estate

A new estate in Bargara has officially launched, offering the perfect lifestyle for those lusting after luxe coastal living close to the city.

Bargara Beach Estate is situated just 600 metres from Kellys Beach on the corner of Moodies and Watsons Rds and, once all complete, will include 181 lots over seven stages.

The first stage of Bargara Beach Estate is now open with the second stage to be released early next year.

 

NEW LOOK: An artists impression submitted as part of a development application for new food outlet and seating area at Stockland Sugarland. Photo Contributed Contributed

9. Sugarland dining precinct proposed

Stockland has revealed plans for a two stage outdoor dining precinct development at Sugarland Shoppingtown, featuring new food eateries, landscape planting and all-weather seating for alfresco and after hours dining year round.

The proposed development fits within Stockland's master-planning for the shopping centre since taking full ownership in April 2016.

 

HUMMOCK REVAMP: A $165,000 Hummock Lookout Restoration project is underway.Photo Contributed Contributed

10. Hummock Lookout

A $165,000 Hummock Lookout Restoration project involves vegetation removal including weeds and invasive species of trees that was blocking a large section of the view.

The final stages include road widening, installation of a new shelter and picnic facilities, interpretive signage, new bollards and new seats.

The project is part of the State Government's $3.2 million Scenic Lookout Upgrade Program, set up to help local council's revitalise existing lookouts across Queensland.

 

HE'S BACK: New Bundaberg Regional Council CEO Stephen Johnston is currently the Deputy Director-General of the Department of Local Government, Infrastructure and Planning. Chris Ison

11. New council CEO

Bundaberg will have a new CEO when the year begins.

Former Bundaberg Regional Council deputy CEO and Isis Shire Council CEO Stephen Johnston has been appointed in the role, taking over from outgoing Peter Byrne who will retire next year.

 

Crystal Jones

12. Pathway network

A 2.5KM EXTENSION to the region's pathway network is underway with six location in Bundaberg included in the project.

Extensions to existing pathways will be made in Avoca, Milbank, Burnett Heads, Moore Park Beach, Bargara and Svensson Heights.

Cr Dempsey said local contractor Christensen Industries had already started work on the $500,000 pathway program.

It is scheduled to be completed by May 2017, weather permitting.

 

 

RV FRIENDLY: RV homes, Caravan and Campers at Bargara Beach Caravan Park. Photo: Paul Donaldson / NewsMail Paul Donaldson BUN150716RV3

13. RV Park and rally

The Bundaberg region is set for massive national exposure and a financial windfall in October with the announcement that the Campervan and Motorhome Club of Australia (CMCA) will be holding its national rally at the Bundaberg Recreational Precinct.

The event is tentatively booked for October 9 to 16.

The council is also currently looking at sites in Bundaberg to locate an RV friendly park.

 

ROCK OUT: Di Wills, Laura Lingwood and Christie Marshke are looking for people to join Bundaberg's first Pub Rock Choir.Photo Jim Alouat / NewsMail Jim Alouat

14. Pub Rock Choir

This month, a group of music lovers will meet at the Globe Hotel for the city's first Pub Rock Choir rehearsal.

Creative Regions producer Di Wills said the impetus for the choir came out of Bundaberg in Voice, a mentorship program where local singers and performers developed a cabaret show.

The first rehearsal will be at the Globe Hotel at 4.30pm on January 22.

Visit www.creativeregions.com.au/events for more information.

 

OFFICE VIEWS: Rahel Clarke, Eleanor Carey and Dan Willersdorf at the new Generator Bundaberg Coworking Space. Paul Donaldson BUN101116OFF3

15. The Generator

Bundaberg will get its own taste of New York start-up culture next year now that The Generator, a co-working space, has locked in a lease from Australia Post.

The space allows people to work in the 332sq m of floor space, 100 seat, 20 desk facility.

The Generator will start up next Sunday.

 

CBD INNOVATION: Council is looking for businesses keen to be part of an initiative to install small, relocatable platform structures called parklets.Photo Contributed Contributed

16. Parklets

Transforming areas in the CBD, such as Targo St, into alfresco hubs could be on the table with Bundaberg Regional Council set to trial parklets in the new year.

The small, relocatable platform structures provide an extension to the footpath space that could be used for outdoor dining, entertainment or other approved activities.

 

Ambulance generic Trevor Veale

17. Emergency services station

The construction of a new fire station, combined with an ambulance station, has started in Bundaberg.

Minister for Health and Ambulance Services Cameron Dick said the $12.6 million facility at Wyllie St, Thabeban, would accommodate a co-located ambulance and fire station that would be immune to future floods.

Practical completion is expected in mid-2017.

 

NEW INVESTMENT: A 288-bed world-class hostel will be built in Gin Gin in 2017.Photo Contributed Contributed

 

18. Gin Gin hostel

Stage one of a multi-million dollar backpacker hostel accommodating up to 288 guests is due to open in 2017.

Mulgrave Investments is behind the project, which it says will be a "world-class" facility catering to "both Australian and international backpackers".

The 4960sq m property will feature 144 beds and will be built at 2-4 Alpin Terrace, Gin Gin.

 

The city of Nanning in China has gifted Bundaberg $1.6million for a new Chinese gardens. Craig Warhurst

19. Chinese gardens

Bundaberg's sister city Nanning has gifted an extra $1 million to the region to remodel the Chinese gardens at the Bundaberg Botanic Gardens.

The money comes on top of $600,000 already promised for the project.

Stage one will include a new entry gatehouse, upgraded path and alterations to the bridge including a new balustrade.

 

BEERY GOOD: Bargara Brewing Company head brewer Andrew Clark with the second Great Barrier Beer creation for The Good Beer Co.

20. Great Barrier Beer

With the popularity of their first fundraising beer skyrocketing, The Good Beer Co and Bargara Brewing Company have joined forces for a second time to produce the next round of Great Barrier Beer which is set to further aid conservation of the reef.

Melon Honey Kolsch is the second brew in the Great Barrier Beer repertoire, following the mid-strength IPA which was released earlier this year.

The beer is set to be released early next year with 50% of sale profits would go towards the Australian Marine Conservation Society.

 

AMENITIES BLOCK: Cr Greg Barnes and Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt at Christsen Park Bargara. Mike Knott BUN071016PARK9

21. Christsen Park funding

The long-awaited funding for the second stage of the Christsen Park Bargara upgrade was recently announced and will see the construction of an amenities block, four shelter sheds, landscaping and play areas.

The park is situated at the Basin.

 

The Bundaberg CBD. Crystal Jones

22. CBD revamp

BUNDABERG Regional Council is embarking on an ambitious project to revitalise the Bundaberg CBD and establish a premier commercial hub for the Wide Bay.

Cr Dempsey said the council had a vision to create the "most vibrant CBD in regional Queensland".

 

NEW DEVELOPMENT: Land on Hughes Road, Bargara where residential development will go ahead. Paul Donaldson BUN270916DEV3

23. Hughes Rd estate

A low density residential development in Bargara featuring a total of 86 detached houses has been given approval by the council in a bid to attract more people to the suburb.

Cr Dempsey said the Hughes Rd development would be built in eight stages, with the lots ranging in size from 602sq m to 994sq m, covering an 8ha block of land.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  business development

