2016 IN REVIEW: Fire to flood, it was a busy start to 2016

JANUARY 1
- A 58-YEAR-OLD Bundaberg police officer was seriously assaulted at the Bargara Hotel and required surgery on a broken tibia and fibula. His accused attacker was charged with two counts of assault or obstruct a police officer within or in vicinity of a licensed premises, and one count each of drunk or disorderly in premises to which a permit relates, fail to leave licensed premises and grievous bodily harm.
JANUARY 2
- FORMER state and federal elections candidate Richard Love announced his plans to run for Bundaberg Regional Council in the elections in March, standing against sitting councillor Alan Bush in Division 1.
- FIRE crews battled through the night to contain a bushfire burning at Burrum Coast National Park near Coonarr Rd and Palm Beach Rd. The fire spread during the day and jumped containment lines before crews called in air support from water bombers.
JANUARY 4
- THE most recent State Penalties Enforcement Registry figures revealed more than 6800 Bundaberg residents owed a total of more than $11.5 million in unpaid fines.
- RICHARD Freudenberg announced he would focus on job creation, reducing rates and improving the Bundaberg lifestyle as he campaigned for a seat on Bundaberg Regional Council in the local election. The certified builder formerly ran as an independent in the 2015 state election.
JANUARY 5
- A PHOTO posted to Bargara Facebookers and shared around the region showed a long, brown object resting on the shore with the caption "Crocodile spotted down at Elliot Heads”. It caused much debate about whether it was in fact a croc or just a croc-shaped log. But Snakes Downunder owner Ian Jenkins said it was most definitely not a croc.
JANUARY 6
- CAMPERS' spirits remained high despite flooded camp-sites at the Miara Holiday Park after 380mm of rain fell in 12 hours. The rain also had farmers across the region grinning as they welcome much-needed rain for their water-deprived crops.
JANUARY 7
- THE slow and painful death of protected little red flying foxes, caught in a barbed wire fence at Innes Park, has distressed an Elliott Heads wildlife carer. Queensland Wildlife Carers and Volunteers Association president Christine Wynne said she was alerted to the flying foxes after her daughter saw a Facebook post. Ms Wynne said she was disappointed no one contacted her earlier.
- THE beans have it when it comes to the coffee lovers' choice in Bundaberg. The NewsMail asked Facebook friends to fill in the blank with the best place to grab coffee in the region and two cafes, Leaf and Bean and Arrow Bean, came out on top.
JANUARY 8
- FRUIT and vegetable growers in the Bundaberg region reported they had not seen a drop-off in the number of backpackers coming to work here, but the challenge is getting them here at the right time. Peak national vegetable body Ausveg has warned a continuing decline in the number of backpackers visiting Australia under the Working Holiday Maker program is a threat to the future of the vegetable industry.
- FISHERMAN Greg Lamprecht got the shock of his life off the coast from Seventeen Seventy with his dad and friends when a seven-metre whale shark bumped against their boat.
JANUARY 9
- A BUNDABERG woman says proposed lockout laws designed to curb late night violence could put local hospitality jobs at risk. But it seems a majority of Bundaberg residents who took part in the NewsMail online poll agree with the proposed changes. 68% of people who voted said last drinks should be served by 2am, and 18% of people wanted there to be no restriction at all.
- A BUNDABERG community group was left devastated and hot under the collar after discovering its shade sail was stolen. YMCA Bundaberg CEO Phill Sellwood returned from his holidays to learn the shade protection, worth about $4000, had been taken sometime in the Christmas and New Year period.
JANUARY 11
- LIFESAVERS on the region's beaches fielded plenty of questions from intrigued beach-goers about masses of tiny jellyfish-like creatures in the water. Surf Life Saving Queensland regional operations manager Craig Holden said the organisms were reported at both Kellys Beach and Nielson Park Beach in very large numbers.
January 12
- A 16-YEAR-OLD Bargara girl was officially cautioned by police for making a hoax 000 call after she falsely claimed there was a fire at a Moodies Rd home with three people trapped inside. Emergency service personnel slammed those who make false 000 calls, warning it potentially puts their staff and the entire community at risk.
- A BUNDABERG couple had already spent about $60,000 and invested nine months work into the renovation of their Lovejoy St home but there Avenell Heights house needed a lot more fixing up after an explosion, triggered by an electrical fault and fuelled by an insect bomb, destroyed two rooms.
January 13
- CHILDERS advanced care paramedic Matthew Macann spoke out against violence after figures showed there were 12 assaults on paramedics in the Wide Bay region last financial year. "I go to work to help people in need and I don't expect to be coming home with bruises and bumps and emotional scars,” he said.
- EIGHT juveniles, some as young as 10, were dealt with under the Youth Justice Act following a spate of offences in and around the region's schools. Bundaberg Criminal Investigation Branch Detective Acting Sergeant Col McLean said unfortunately a number of children had been unlawfully entering school grounds and damaging property.
JANUARY 14
- UPCOMING Bundaberg artist Chelsea Stutchbury conquered all to release a debut single, Vincristine, with Sony Music Entertainment Australia. Chelsea, 18, named the song after a chemotherapy drug she required for her battle with life-threatening lymphoma.
- A FEDERAL Government approved fruit and vegie picker hire company was accused of not paying 13 overseas workers and underpaying nine others. Authorities said they warned the man at the centre of the $77,649 Seasonal Worker Program alleged rip-off about the need to pay correct entitlements just five days before the workers arrived from Vanuatu. The Maroochy Sunshine Pty Ltd workers picked fruit and vegies on farms in Bundaberg and the Sunshine Coast and Lockyer Valley
JANUARY 15
- CALTEX Apple Tree Creek Roadhouse business owner Darren Enslin spoke out after his service station was hit by the same fuel thief three times in seven weeks.
- TURTLE research volunteers Dennis and Patricia Amor started helping turtles that nested at Norval Beach some years ago but feared for their own safety along with the turtles after having been abused, chased off the beach and even assaulted by drunken campers.
JANUARY 16
- SHAUN Green should have been driving around in the work ute he saved up for and bought just two weeks before. Instead, he spent the day salvaging what he could from the cab after thieves stole his white Holden Commodore ute and drove it into an irrigation channel, off the Ring Rd near the Goodwood Rd intersection.
- A MILLION-DOLLAR synthetic marijuana operation was allegedly operating through sex shops across regional Queensland. The Melbourne-based owner ran the five Love Heart adult stores in Bundaberg, Rockhampton, Mackay and Toowoomba remotely from his home and was charged with trafficking.
JANUARY 18
- DRIVERS were reminded of the law and their obligation to move out the way of emergency service vehicles with its alarm sounding or lights flashing after a number of drivers took to social media to question the correct way to respond.
- A FRESH batch of keen new doctors ready to serve Bundaberg arrived in in the rum city as the hospital kicked off its orientation sessions for interns from Canada to Queensland.
JANUARY 19
- WOOLWORTHS confirmed Bundaberg's proposed Masters Home Improvement store will not open. The announcement came after Woolworths said it would attempt to either sell or wind-up its chain of Masters Home Improvement stores.
- A BUNDABERG man said he saw a body fall from an esky while he was working at a Gympie region property during a committal hearing in Brisbane for a murder investigation.
JANUARY 20
- BUNDABERG police reminded home owners to be vigilant after a spate of home burglaries in the region, including two that were especially brazen and happened when the occupants were home.
- BUNDABERG police investigated more than 30 drug-related incidents since the start of the year and urged people to share anything they know with Crime Stoppers. The numbers coincide with a sharp rise in ice use both in Bundy and across Australia.
JANUARY 21
- MEMBER for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson declared she would meet with senior police and those who work with drug users in Bundaberg to discuss solutions to the growing impact of ice after the NewsMail highlighted a jump of more than 300% in the past three years in the number of people struggling with the drug in Bundaberg.
- ELECTRICAL workers said they feared for the safety of Bundaberg residents and walked off the job in protest. Ergon Energy employees held a strike in response to the company's plan to axe frontline jobs around the region.
JANUARY 22
- LOCAL paramedics and their supporters rallied in front of the Bundaberg Courthouse to make a stand against violence against emergency workers as part of a United Voice campaign called Code One and the ongoing #ZeroTolerance campaign after a Gold Coast paramedic was assaulted on the job.
- A BUNDABERG paraplegic slammed drivers for ignoring him after he fell out of his wheelchair on a busy street. Michael Anderson called for people to show more compassion after no one came to his assistance after he fell while crossing Tantitha St towards the Club Hotel.
JANUARY 23
- TWO people were charged after $11,000 in cash was stolen from the Railway Hotel. The money was taken from three tills and included takings from the TAB, Keno, bar and poker machines.
- THE NewsMail and IWC joined forces to launch a campaign, Break the Ice, to help stop the ice epidemic. Working in the area of drugs and alcohol for more than two decades Lee Hammond, who heads the IWC's alcohol and other drugs program, said she had seen a big shift in drug abuse as ice became the dominant substance in the community.
JANUARY 25
- POLICE refused to say whether 17 local children are still at risk of sexual abuse after a computer program blocked schools' attempts to alert police. Documents obtained under Right to Information legislation revealed some reports sent from principals and teachers in the Bundaberg region through the OneSchool computer system between January 28 and July 30, 2015 did not reach authorities.
- NORTH Isis resident Jim Nilon announced he would run for Division 2 in the local government elections. He said his decision to run was largely influenced by the dispute about the location of a Men's Shed in Childers.
JANUARY 26
- BUNDAERG East State School principal Doug Ambrose was awarded an OAM for services to primary education in the Australia Day honours list. The teacher of 40 years had been principal of the school since 1992 and said he thoroughly enjoyed his work.
- JUDITH Manderson was named the Bundaberg region's Citizen of the Year at the 2016 Australia Day Spirit Awards for her commitment to the community through a number of organisations.
JANUARY 27
- AN INVESTIGATION into the assault of a Bundaberg Queensland Ambulance Service officer was launched after an incident at Bargara which allegedly saw a patient being treated for a medical condition become violent.
- THE Make-A-Wish Foundation made four-year-old Ella Flora's dreams come true when they unveiled the cubby she'd always wanted. In September 2014, a sore knee turned out to be something much worse for Ella when she was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia.
JANUARY 28
- AN 18-YEAR-OLD woman was left shaken after a car smashed through her fence crashing into a house on Avoca St.
- MITCH Sly was devastated when the bike he got for his 10th birthday disappeared. It was found dumped and burnt-out. When Kylie Sivewright heard what happened she decided to try and help so she emailed Bundaberg Super Cycles and owners Natalie and Tiel Langman were happy to help out, presenting Mitch with a new bike.
JANUARY 29
- GROWERS of all the crops in the Bundaberg region need to have their production costs cut, the Rural Debt and Drought Taskforce heard. The task force met in Bundaberg to hear from farmers about what their concerns were.
- IT WAS the kind act from a total stranger that has given little Gizmo the maltese shihtzu the gift of sight after an anonymous donation of $500. Gizmo's owners Anieka and Lionel Smith were left in a state of panic after realising they could not afford to pay for urgent surgery for their pooch and they made a call-out via social media.
JANUARY 30
- AFTER six months of speculation Division 5 Councillor Greg Barnes said he was able to confirm that the council had received a request from Stockwell Development Group for the expansion at Bargara Central.
- KYLIE Leanne Porter, 41 and Dylan Michael Batten, 21, pleaded guilty to two charges of breaching duty of care to the animal. Porter and Batten were fined $1000 each and banned from owning an animal for three years after the RSPCA removed an emaciated, severely malnourished great dane-cross called Zeus from their care.