2016 IN REVIEW: A month of flood and flame in region

29th Dec 2016 5:00 AM
LUCKY A woman escaped with her life after she drove into a flooded Gregory River in February.
LUCKY A woman escaped with her life after she drove into a flooded Gregory River in February.

FEBRUARY 1

  • TWO men died and many others were rescued from floodwater after wild weather lashed the Wide Bay. A Gin Gin man died after the SUV he was travelling in got caught in floodwater across Delaney Rd at Wallaville, while in Hervey Bay a 68-year-old Narangba man died after he was hit on the head by a falling tree at the Scarness Beach Front Caravan Park.
  • THE body of a man last seen drinking on Australia Day at Norval Park Beach was found washed up at Mullet Creek. Fishermen discovered the body of a 64-year-old Bucca man at Yandaran and alerted police.

FEBRUARY 2

  • Friends of the woman said she came around a sharp bend on Farnsfield Rd and didn't see the floodwater until it was too late.
  • A MINOR flood warning was issued for the upper Burnett River, with a peak around the minor flood level of 6m possible at Eidsvold Bridge as rainfall totals of 60-170mm were recorded across the upper Burnett catchment in 48 hours.

FEBRUARY 3

  • BUNDABERG Mayor Mal Forman looked back with both fondness and regret over his time in office as he announced he would not contest the next election in an emotional speech to the Bundaberg Regional Council. In his parting speech he reflected on what he felt were wins in his tenure, including the Rubyanna Wastewater Treatment Plant, the gas pipeline, Knauf and the Multiplex sport and community centre.

FAREWELL: Mayor Mal Forman announced he would be leaving local government in February.
FAREWELL: Mayor Mal Forman announced he would be leaving local government in February.
  • MAROONDAN residents were left with a path of destruction after a "tornado” ripped roofs off houses, destroyed sheds and smashed hundreds of trees.

STRONG WINDS: Trees at Robbert Bradfield&#39;s property were destroyed by the tornado.
STRONG WINDS: Trees at Robbert Bradfield's property were destroyed by the tornado.

FEBRUARY 4

  • POLICE divers helped retrieve a white ute from Littabella Creek, which police believed belonged to a 64- year-old Bucca man found dead in Mullett Creek on January 29. Investigations into the death of Bernard Hayward, also known as Bernard Gannon, were ongoing after his body was found by two fishermen.

TRAGIC: Police remove a man&#39;s car from Littabella Creek after his body was found.
TRAGIC: Police remove a man's car from Littabella Creek after his body was found.
  • A MANHUNT continued in and around the Apple Tree Creek and Childers area for a man who allegedly stabbed a 55-year-old man in the head at Benaraby. The man's crime spree continued when he reversed a stolen ute into a police car on Old Creek Rd just off the Bruce Hwy. The dog squad searched dense bushland night near Childers, but was unable to find the suspect.

FEBRUARY 5

  • THERE was an outpouring of emotion on social media after a 29-year-old Bundaberg woman died in a crash on the Bruce Hwy. Midwife Melanie Robinson was killed when her black SUV collided head-on with a B-double truck north of Howard.
  • WEATHER warnings put the Local Disaster Management Group on alert with Bundaberg Regional Council disaster management officer Matt Dyer and Bundaberg Senior Sergeant Grant Marcus advising the community to be on watch as heavy storms and showers were predicted.

FEBRUARY 6

  • LEROY Steven Couchy, 27 pleaded guilty to five counts of armed robbery, one count of attempted armed robbery and one ount of armed robbery with violence after preying on small businesses between February 4 and 21, 2014. Already having served 713 days in pre-sentence custody, Couchy was sentenced to six years jail with an immediate parole eligibility date.
  • YOU could not wipe the massive smile off Bundaberg Hospital patient Owen Harms's face after he received a surprise visit from Broncos players Kodi Nikorima and Aaron Whitchurch. The players visited the Palliative, Acute Rehabilitation and Acute Stroke Unit and the Renal Unit during their one-hour visit, ahead of their trial match against the Cowboys at Salter Oval.

FEBRUARY 8

  • BRISBANE Broncos coach Wayne Bennett endorsed Bundaberg for future NRL matches after his team defeated the North Queensland Cowboys 48-26 at Salter Oval in a pre-season trial game. Despite rain falling throughout the day, more than 8000 fans braved the conditions to see both teams play for the first time since last year's NRL grand final.

BIG GAME: The NRL came to Bundaberg in February with a trial match between last year&#39;s grand finalists the North Queensland Cowboys and the Brisbane Broncos.
BIG GAME: The NRL came to Bundaberg in February with a trial match between last year's grand finalists the North Queensland Cowboys and the Brisbane Broncos.
  • HEAVY downpours across the North Burnett have delivered both relief and tragedy for the region. For parched farmlands desperately in need of a good soaking, the rain has been a blessing. But it came at a heavy cost after the body of an 80-year-old musterer was found in floodwater on a property at Glenleigh near Monto

FEBRUARY 9

  • A FULL-SCALE search was launched for a 32-year-old man and his 11-year-old son who failed to turn up at Bingera Weir after entering the Burnett River on tube floatation devices. The search included the RACQ CareFlight Rescue Chopper, police, swiftwater rescue and the SES. The pair, unaware their actions had sparked a search, made their own way after exiting the water and walking to a nearby property.
  • IT WAS a sad day for staff and members of the CQ Leagues Club, which closed its doors for the last time after the building was sold.

FEBRUARY 10

  • BUNDABERG Regional Council adopted a planning scheme policy to provide further guidance for development in Bargara. The policy related specifically to the master plan area bound by Hughes, Seaview, Watsons and Bargara Rds and reflected feedback received through submissions.
  • MEMBER for Hinkler Keith Pitt and fellow Queensland LNP federal backbenchers pushed for ministerial support for a $100 million innovation fund for central and north Queensland. Led by Dawson MP George Christensen it came amid rising job losses across central Queensland.

FEBRUARY 11

  • PEOPLE from across Queensland took to social media to describe what they said was a bright light accompanied by a boom sound. Bundaberg Astronomy Society member Mark Sugars said he didn't see the light but from what had been described it sounded like it could have been a meteorite.
  • CHILDREN as young as 5 had been given the drug ice participants at a Bundaberg ice workshop heard. Alcohol and drug support worker Lloyd Brooks said now was the time to act to combat the scourge.

FEBRUARY 12

  • UNITED in grief, family and friends said their final goodbyes to Bundaberg midwife Melanie Robinson at a moving funeral for the 29-year-old. Touching the lives of so many in her role at the Bundaberg Hospital, the crowd at the Bundaberg Baptist Church spilled out of the doors as hundreds of people gathered to celebrate the life of a compassionate and much-loved woman.
  • PLASTIC bags would still sit at the check out at the supermarket in Agnes Water, but local residents said they didn't need them. The coastal town became the latest to take on a plastic bag-free initiative to protect local beaches and waterways

FEBRUARY 13

  • ONE in every three Bundaberg drivers subjected to roadside drug testing was returning a positive reading. The shocking statistic was 60% higher than the state average of one in five. And the devastating consequences of drug driving was all too evident as a 31-year-old man was sentenced to five years jail for causing a fatal head-on crash while high on marijuana in 2014.
  • PEOPLE from all walks of life attended an IWC and NewsMail run ice information session, showing there was a need to raise awareness throughout Bundaberg. The session was part of combined campaign between the IWC and Bundaberg NewsMail to fight the drug's deadly epidemic.

FEBRUARY 15

  • MEMBER for Hinkler Keith Pitt was appointed an assistant minister in Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's cabinet reshuffle as assistant minister to new National leader and Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce.
  • A SET of missing war medals were returned to a Bundaberg family thanks to a determined manager, a NewsMail article and social media after Lifeline Bundaberg received a box of donations with an envelope containing four Second World War medals including an African Star and a First World War hat badge. It took tome to connect the dots but the original owner's family were eventually found.

FEBRUARY 16

  • PIPES were finally on their way from Brisbane to Bundaberg for the $19.8 million, 28.5km Bundaberg Port Gas Pipeline. The high-pressure gas pipes started their near 400km journey from Brisbane, with 1900 lengths of piping each 15.3m and bundled in packs of 10 despatched from the Port of Brisbane by trucks bound for Bundaberg.

ON THEIR WAY: Pipes for Bundy&#39;s gas pipeline left Brisbane in February.
ON THEIR WAY: Pipes for Bundy's gas pipeline left Brisbane in February.
  • BUNDABERG chilli grower Trent De Paoli took a break from farm time to appear on prime time television in product segments created specifically for Channel Seven's My Kitchen Rules. He was one of eight Coles suppliers who were approached to appear in product segments on behalf of he supermarket giant.

FEBRUARY 17

  • MALCOLM Turnbull's first visit to Bundaberg as PM was a whirlwind of selfies and talks with local businesses, accompanied by his new deputy, Nationals leader Barnaby Joyce, Senator James McGrath and newly appointed assistant minister to the deputy prime minister, Bundaberg' s own Keith Pitt.

PM VISIT: Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce visited Bundaberg in February.
PM VISIT: Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce visited Bundaberg in February.
  • AN END to puppy farms in Queensland is a step closer after Agriculture and Fisheries Minister Leanne Donaldson introduced a Bill into Parliament. The Member for Bundaberg said the Bill to legislate for compulsory registration for dog breeders would mean cruel puppy farms would no longer be able to go undetected.

FEBRUARY 18

  • A CANDLE caused a house fire to erupt, leaving a 47-year-old woman shaken and without a home to live in. The woman and her dog were the only ones at the Nelson St address at the time when she woke to the sound of her fire alarm and managed to escape.
  • CHRIS Thomas was hoping for a tranquil spot of birdwatching, but he got a little more than he bargained for. The Burnett Heads local was testing out his new long-range camera lens near the marina when he spotted a five-foot long shark in the water, close to shore. The creature was gliding off a small sandy beach on the Burnett River near Baltimore's cafe, not far from popular swimming beaches.

FEBRUARY 19

  • MAYORAL candidate Peter Wyatt announced he would give away $50,000 from his salary if elected. "A week before Christmas, I'm going to walk through shopping centres - focusing mainly on women with children - and I'll hand them $20 of my wages,” he said.

BANG FOR YOUR BUCK: Bundaberg mayoral candidate Peter Wyatt promised to give away $50,000 of his salary.
BANG FOR YOUR BUCK: Bundaberg mayoral candidate Peter Wyatt promised to give away $50,000 of his salary.
  • INDULGE Cafe owner and chef Amanda Hinds was nominated for the 2016 Queensland Rural Industries Research and Development Corporation Rural Women's Award for her efforts to put Bundaberg on the culinary map.

FEBRUARY 20

  • A FATHER and son duo at the centre of one of Queensland's largest gun busts walked free from Rockhampton District Court. Stephen Noel Collard, 48, and Donald Frederick Collard, 71, were each handed a suspended sentenced after they pleaded guilty to a combined 20 weapons related charges after police raided the Moonford property, near Monto, in 2013.
  • TELSTRA had bitten off more than it could chew with the NBN roll-out, according to a Bundaberg doctor. Harrie Swanepoel signed up to switch over to the National Broadband Network at his Kalkie home last month and has been left with no internet, no home phone, and no answers.

FEBRUARY 22

  • A BUNDABERG family made the heartbreaking decision to turn off the life support machine for a man killed in a tragic traffic incident. The family of Stephen Robinson had to make the agonising decision after the 47-year-old was struck by a car while crossing Bourbong St between Tantitha and Walla Sts.
  • A TWO-metre-long carpet snake, in the middle of devouring a possum, fell from a tree in front of beachgoers at Bargara. At first witnesses were taken aback with fright as the large python dropped on the ground in front of them. But after their heart rate slowed, they sat back and watched the gruesome scene.

FEBRUARY 23

  • PRICELESS family photos and years of memories were reduced to nothing but smouldering ashes as a Childers home went up in flames. Fire crews rushed to the Avocado Dr house about 7am - after Ergon Energy employees at the nearby depot smelt smoke - to find the weatherboard house completely consumed by fire.

GUTTED: The Avocado Dr house was destroyed in the blaze.
GUTTED: The Avocado Dr house was destroyed in the blaze.
  • BUNDABERG Mayor Mal Forman hit out at a councillor for suggesting future costs related to the Rubyanna Waste Water Treatment Plant could add up to $100 million. The plant, scheduled to replace the East Bundaberg Waste Water Treatment Plant, had been slated to cost $71 million. Division 3 councillor Wayne Honor, who voted against the council's budget, was giving a TV interview when he made the comments.

FEBRUARY 24

  • ROSINA Greer was hoping for a miracle, praying that lying underneath the smouldering mess, of what was her family home, was a treasured memory she can recover. Mrs Greer watched in shock as the Childers home burnt to the ground, destroying a lifetime of memories stored in the Avocado Dr house.
  • A BRAZEN bag snatcher at Bargara ruined a Gold Coast tourist's holiday after the young victim was left without any funds for the last few days of her holiday. Visiting her grandparents at Bargara, Ebony Ryan was lying on the grassed area near the Turtle Park when someone swiped her handbag from next to her in broad daylight about 10.30am.

FEBRUARY 25

  • FAR from doom and gloom, Wide Bay small businesses were more optimistic about their economic growth prospects according to the latest research from the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Queensland. CCIQ Wide Bay regional manager Darren Bosley said the exclusive Westpac Group CCIQ Pulse Survey of Business Conditions for the September quarter had shown many encouraging signs for the region.
  • A MAYORAL candidate decided not to display roadside election signage due to the distraction he believes the signs cause to drivers. Reid Schirmer told the NewsMail that election signage was a real cause for concern for road safety, especially near schools.

FEBRUARY 26

  • IT WAS a gloomy day for the employees at Bundaberg Dick Smith store as they received an email advising the store would close. The company tumbled into administration in the first week of January and were not able to sell the business.
  • WAITING for a potentially fatal crash to happen before taking action was not a legacy outgoing Division 6 representative Danny Rowleson wanted to leave. Cr Rowleson was pushing to have flashing lights installed on the southern side of the Heidke and Hummock Rds cane train crossing before the start of cane season in May.

FEBRUARY 27

  • A 21-YEAR-OLD male driver of a Holden Colorado ute, towing a motorcycle on a trailer, crossed on to the wrong side of Telegraph Rd, smashing into a power pole, snapping it in half, felling power lines and causing about 1600 East Bundaberg residents to lose power.
  • LADY Musgrave Experience unveiled its new glass-bottom boat called Undercard. Managing director Brett Lakey said the boat, which fits 20 people, featured long glass windows on its floor so you can get up close with marine life

FEBRUARY 29

  • FIGURES revealed swimmers at our region's beaches were being protected by shark drum lines, with 42 sharks caught last year, including a 3.82m tiger shark off Kellys Beach. Placed strategically at our most popular swimming spots, for the past five years tiger sharks have outnumbered any other species of shark caught in the drum lines.
  • A CAR stolen from a Kepnock address after a break and enter was dumped and torched on a semi-rural property amongst a macadamia orchard on Wallace Rd at Woongarra. Emergency services were called to the fire about 5am and found the car completely destroyed.

BURNT OUT: A car stolen from Kepnock was dumped at Woongarra before being torched.
BURNT OUT: A car stolen from Kepnock was dumped at Woongarra before being torched.
