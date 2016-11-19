20 all-time greatest country music hits revealed

HAVING found nothing to watch on TV a couple of nights ago, I took to "surfing the net” to see if I could find anything of interest in that direction, apart from the never-ending tirade of insults being thrown around before the USA election.

My not too close perusal of what Google had to offer didn't yield any earth shattering information, but tucked away in a relatively obscure corner was a list claiming to be the top 20 all-time country music hits.

I hoped that you would like me to share them with you, so, fasten your seat belts, and away we go.

20 Tiger By The Tail, Buck Owens

19 Oh Lonesome Me, Don Gibson

18 Always On My Mind,Willie Nelson

17 Old Dogs And Children, Tom T Hall

16 Coal Miner's Daughter, Loretta Lynn

15 Mamma Tried, Merle Haggard

14 I Walk The Line, Johnny Cash

13 Working Man Blues, Merle Haggard

12 New San Antonio Rose, Bob Willis and His Texas Playboys

11 Sixteen Tons, Tennessee Ernie Ford

10 The Dance, Garth Brooks

9 He'll Have To Go, Jim Reeves

8 Lovesick Blues, Hank Williams

7 Today I Started Loving You Again, Merle Haggard

6 I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry, Hank Williams

5 El Paso, Marty Robbins

4 I Fall To Pieces, Patsy Cline

3 Your Cheating Heart, Hank Williams

2 Crazy, Patsy Cline

1 He Stopped Loving Her Today, George Jones.

The conclusions drawn by this list are firstly that it was compiled by an American who was past his three score years and 10.

The songs ranged from Lovesick Blues which was apparently first released in 1922, but roared into prominence in the late 40s/early 50s, when Hank Williams released it, to, The Dance which hit the high spots in 1989 when Garth Brooks recorded it.

While being the first to admit that all of these songs came from what I would call the golden age of country music, it is hard to believe that nothing at all released in the past 27 years was capable of making the top 20.

I could find no name to identify who had compiled the list, but then again anyone can go online with weird and wonderful claims and hardly an eyebrow would be raised in protest.

I'll leave it up to you to decide - was this a genuine opinion or is it someone with a wicked sense of humour who thinks the wheels are falling off in modern country music?

