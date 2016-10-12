1.7% pay rise for council workers

PAY DEAL: Mayor Jack Dempsey valued its staff and "the great work they undertake”.

BUNDABERG Regional Council employees will receive an interim 1.7% wage increase pending a review of the Local Government Industry Award.

The decision was made at council's ordinary meeting this week.

Mayor Jack Dempsey said the council couldn't wait until the State Government made up its mind.

"We have introduced an interim wage increase for staff,” Cr Dempsey said.

He said the council took into consideration that the increase provided to employees in July last year was also 1.7%.

The current Brisbane CPI increase of 1.5% for the June quarter was also taken into account.

"While we await passage of industrial legislation through the State Parliament it is obvious that we will not be in a position to negotiate a new agreement with staff until this legislation is finalised and that is likely to be much later this year,” Cr Dempsey said.

"Council values its staff and the great work they undertake and is making this interim offer in good faith.”

The increase covers the period from October 1 to June 30 next year.